'Safety in cycling is in everyone's interest' - Jonas Vingegaard uses 'power' of the maglia rosa to influence GC-times neutralisation during Giro d'Italia sprint stage in Milan

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'I would have done it anyway, even without the pink jersey, but with the pink jersey, it has more power, in some way' says overall race leader

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Voghera and Milan, Italy, on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
After spearheading the final lap neutralization for GC times, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) crosses the finish line safely in the bunch in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) used his influence as the overall leader to request that race officials enforce a GC-times neutralisation on the last lap of a four-lap final circuit, citing collective concerns among the riders about the rough road surfaces on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

Speaking about rider safety in a post-race press conference, he emphasised the importance of all stakeholders in the sport working together to keep the peloton safe.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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