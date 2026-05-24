'Far off the level we hoped for' - Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué pulls no punches over Enric Mas' Giro d'Italia team leader struggles but hopeful for final week breaks

News
By published

After lengthy injury recovery process in second half of 2025, Spanish podium hopeful currently running 23rd overall in Giro

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia: Enric Mas during a break
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Longstanding Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué has delivered a characteristically direct analysis of the disastrous performance by his team's top Giro d'Italia GC rider Enric Mas in the battle for the overall. However, Unzué's also insisted that the 31-year-old Spaniard has the chance to fight back in the third week for breakaways at least.

Speaking in the newspaper AS, Unzué has also emphasised the need for patience with Mas, given his lengthy recovery process from a complex operation needed to cure his thrombophlebitis that he suffered last summer.

Latest Videos From
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.