How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2026 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Volta a Catalunya this week see the latest WorldTour stage race in the men's cycling calendar, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Volta a Catalunya: Streaming information ► Dates: March 23-29 ► FREE stream: SBS (Australia) | RTVE Play (Spain) ► UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ ► US: Peacock ► Canada: FloBikes ► Watch from anywhere: Get this NordVPN deal

The Classics may be in full swing, but we still have stage racing of the highest quality this week, with Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard, and Tom Pidcock among the big names battling for one of the most prestigious week-long titles in the sport.

After Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico earlier in the month, the Volta a Catalunya represents the latest step for the stage race elite to test themselves and build momentum ahead of the Grand Tours.

The Volta a Cataluyna gets underway on Monday in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, with three relatively gentle days ahead of three big days in the mountains, and then the final day's ever-entertaining circuit race in Barcelona with its laps of the hilly Montjuic Parc.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Volta a Catalunya online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Volta a Catalunya for free?

Yes! The 2025 edition of the Volta a Catalunya will have free-to-air coverage in Australia via SBS, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia, showing the Tour de France and other races, and you can watch for free via the SBS On Demand streaming platforn.

Elsewhere, in the host country of Spain, RTVE will be showing the Volta a Catalunya on TV and online, through its RTVE Play streaming platform.

In Belgium, French-language public broadcaster RTBF has the rights, with streaming available on its platform, Auvio.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Volta a Catalunya is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this. A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Volta a Catalunya on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is where you'll find the action most days, while to watch the Volta a Catalunya online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered every day.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month, but the service is switching to HBO Max on March 26.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in the USA

The Volta a Catalunya will have live coverage in the USA on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of broadcasting giant NBC, which has the rights to the Tour de France and with it many of the races run by the same organiser, ASO, such as the Volta a Catalunya.

You will need Peacock Premium with prices starting at $10.99/month or $109.99 a year.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the Volta a Catalunya on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the Volta a Catalunya

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Volta a Catalunya via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS. All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster and SBS On Demand is free to use with a registration.

There is no coverage for those in New Zealand – Staylive does not have the rights to the Volta a Catalunya.

Volta a Catalunya Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date ET (US) GMT (UK) CET (Spain) Stage 1 Mar 23 8:00 AM 12:00 PM 1:00 PM Stage 2 Mar 24 7:55 AM 11:55 AM 12:55 PM Stage 3 Mar 25 7:35 AM 11:35 AM 12:35 PM Stage 4 Mar 26 7:50 AM 11:50 AM 12:50 PM Stage 5 Mar 27 8:05 AM 12:05 PM 1:05 PM Stage 6 Mar 28 7:25 AM 11:25 AM 12:25 PM Stage 7 Mar 29 6:50 AM 10:50 AM 11:50 AM