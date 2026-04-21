How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels for the Ardennes Classic

The women's peloton battles up the fearsome Mur de Huy climb at La Flèche Wallonne 2025

Watch La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes this Wednesday as the Ardennes Classics continue with a tough battle up the fearsomely steep Mur de Huy.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada, and the rest of the world.

The 2026 edition of the races, as always, centres around the famous Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) climb. The men tackle the hill three times, while the women will race up it twice, with both pelotons finishing their ride atop the climb, the decisive section of the two races.

Top contenders for La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes include Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto).

There are broadcast options for La Flèche Wallonne in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium and France.

La Flèche Wallonne 2026 Free Stream

La Flèche Wallonne 2026 is being streamed for free in Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and France. Channels are as follows:

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while La Flèche Wallonne is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

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How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 1, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the USA

La Flèche Wallonne will air live in the USA on NBC Sports via Peacock. The Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Liège–Bastogne–Liège will also be broadcast on the platform later in the year.

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch La Flèche Wallonne on FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish for, costs $49.99 a month.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch La Flèche Wallonne via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS.

All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with registration.