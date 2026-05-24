'The only motorbikes in the race were the guys in the breakaway' - Milan stage winner Fredrik Dversnes hits back at suspicions of motor pacing

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Some sprinters and lead-out trains struggle to accept their failure to catch the attacks

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 15: an exhausted Fredrik Dversnes celebrates the win
2026 Giro d'Italia stage 15: an exhausted Fredrik Dversnes celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the sprinters and their lead-out trains failed to catch the breakaway in the streets of Milan, there was a sense of defeat, disappointment and suspicion. Only stage winner Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) was happy in the hot streets of central Milan on Sunday.

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) admitted defeat and sportingly admitted that the breakaway riders were just stronger. Others were less praising, convinced there was another reason that the peloton was unable to catch the break after a stage raced at a new record average speed of 51.391 km/h.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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