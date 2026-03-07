How to watch Strade Bianche 2026 – Live streams, TV channels, schedule for today's gravel Classic

Watch Strade Bianche today to see the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons in action at the one-day Classic on Tuscan gravel, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be making his season debut as he targets a record fourth Strade Bianche title. Competition will come from the likes of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and perhaps even cycling's newest young superstar, Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA GCM).

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM- Zondacrypto) are among the perennial favourites in the women's field, which includes Tour de France champion and off-road star Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike).

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Australia, Italy, and Belgium. Read on for all the details on how to watch Strade Bianche online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Strade Bianche for free?

The 2026 edition of Strade Bianche will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in numerous countries, including Australia, Belgium, and the host country of Italy.

In Australia, Strade Bianche is the first major race of the season to air on SBS, the public broadcaster. To watch Strade Bianche for free online, head to SBS' streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

In Italy, public broadcaster RAI has coverage of the major Italian races – fans in Italy can watch Strade Bianche through the RAI Play browser player.

Over in Belgium free-to-air broadcasters VRT/Sporza in the Flemish north has live coverage of Strade Bianche on TV, or you can watch Sporza via their website.

All the services mentioned above are geo-restricted. If you're abroad on Saturday you can still access your usual streaming platforms by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Strade Bianche from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Strade Bianche is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that’s brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we’d recommend NordVPN.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Strade Bianche on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 3 is the channel you need for the women's from 10:30am, while the men's race is in TNT Sports 1 from 2:45pm.

You can watch both races online via the Discovery+ streaming platform. Access costs £30.99 per month.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in the USA?

After some confusion and doubt, US fans will in fact be able to watch Strade Bianche 2026, both races of which are going out on the HBO Max streaming platform.

HBO Max has recently agreed a deal with RCS Sports that includes Tirreno-Adriatico, Mian-San Remo, and the Giro d'Italia. Subscriptions start from $18.49 for a plan that includes live sport.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Strade Bianche on