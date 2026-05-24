Giro d'Italia: stage 15 neutralised for GC in final lap as Jonas Vingegaard amongst in-race protest over safety conditions

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Jonas Vingegaard amongst those returning to race commissaires' car, warning over dangers

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 15: Jonas Vingegaard during the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia have opted to neutralize the lap stage 15 for GC purposes after riders including Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) protested in-race over dangerous conditions in the centre of Milan.

With around 40 kilometres to go, the decision was made public on television that the last five kilometres of the course would not count for GC purposes and everybody's overall would be taken at that point. The sprint battle, the second last of the 2026 Giro would go ahead.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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