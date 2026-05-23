'There's no point in thinking of beating Jonas' - GC contenders fight the clock and each other after Vingegaard takes control of Giro d'Italia

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'It was a really hard day on the legs' says Derek Gee-West, capturing feeling of the defeated riders

PILA - GRESSAN, ITALY - MAY 23: Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lidl-Trek's Derek Gee-West's face shows how difficult stage 14 was as he crossed the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders' faces as they reached the finish line of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia said more about the pain and suffering of the day than the minutes and seconds they had lost to Jonas Vingegaard

The Dane was all smiles on the podium as he savoured his third stage victory of the race and was especially happy to have taken the first maglia rose of his career. His Visma-Lease a Bike teammates had controlled the race and chased down the break before he attacked and distanced everyone as expected.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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