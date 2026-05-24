"We have two shots left to achieve our Mission Giro' - Unibet Rose Rockets target Milan and Rome sprints with Dylan Groenewegen

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Dylan Groenewegen at the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Dylan Groenewegen at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen and his Unibet Rose Rockets teammates survived the Pila mountain stage on Saturday and are now focused on their big Giro d'Italia goal: winning a bunch sprint. They know that Sunday in central Milan is a great chance, with next Sunday's last stage around central Rome their final shot.

"If you want to sprint in Milano, then you had to survive the mountain stage. So that was our goal," team owner Bas Tietema told Cyclingnews, who also praised Wout Poels for again going in the breakaway.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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