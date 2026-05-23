Puck Pieterse sprints to Mountain Bike XCC World Series victory as Tom Pidcock is denied by Mathis Azzaro at Nové Město Na Moravě

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‘It’s hard coming back to mountain bike from some time away’ says Pidcock, who chased from back of the field

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins Nové Město Na Moravě XCC
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) wins Nové Město Na Moravě XCC (Image credit: Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

After a spring spent racing on the road in Classics, multi-discipline riders Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) made their WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series debuts Saturday in Czechia. Both fought through the field to contend for victory, but the decisive final straight settled the outcome differently in each race.

After a fast start, Pieterse made her way through traffic from close to the back of the pack to hit the front at the start of lap three. From then on, the Dutch rider attacked up the climb every lap in the second half of the race, putting her competition in the red each time, even if she couldn’t shake them off.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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