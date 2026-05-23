Mixed feelings for Mireia Benito after bold solo move falls short but earns second place on Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3

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Spanish time trial champion gains confidence from solo 21km attack around Medina de Pomar

MEDINA DE POMAR, SPAIN - MAY 23: Mireia Benito of Spain and Team AG Insurance - Soudal attacks during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 3 a 126km stage from Busto de Bureba to Medina de Pomar / #UCIWWT / on May 23, 2026 in Medina de Pomar, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) launched a bold solo move on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) animated the finale of Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3, attacking with 27km to go and keeping her solo move going until the 6km mark when she was caught by Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), who eventually outsprinted Benito for the stage victory.

“Honestly, I have mixed feelings. When you come that close, there is always a bit of frustration because you start imagining that maybe it could actually happen. But at the same time, I’m really proud of the way we raced as a team today. Personally, it also gives me a lot of confidence to perform like this again and be competitive at this level. I come from some really tough months, so this result means a lot to me,” Benito told Cyclingnews.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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