How to watch the Spring Classics 2026: TV & streaming information for Opening Weekend of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Omloop van het Hageland

Classics season has arrived and Cyclingnews is here with all the broadcast information so you can watch every race this Spring.

The Spring Classics represent one of the biggest and most excitement periods of the racing season, with all the thrills and spills of one-day racing from the Opening Weekend in late February through to the hills of the Ardennes in late April.

In between, we have the gravel of Strade Bianche, the masterpiece that is Milan-San Remo, and of course the cobblestones of northern Belgium and France that give us the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

All the major Spring Classics, and plenty of so-called 'semi-classics' are available to watch all over the world, and possibly for free, depending where you are. You can also watch your usual streaming services while abroad if you're on the move this Spring, with a brilliant offer from NordVPN.

Read on for all the information on TV channels, live streams, and schedules, so you can watch the cycling Classics this Spring.

What's on this week

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Grab your mobile devices and remote controls for smart TVs to watch two packed days of live racing in Belgium for Opening Weekend. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad leads on Saturday, February 28, with WorldTour racing for the men and women on the cobbled climbs of Flanders. Sunday, March 1, racing continues in the Flemish Ardennes with Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for men and Omloop van het Hageland for women.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race UK US Canada Free Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Men

(February 28) TNT Sports, Discovery+ Flobikes Flobikes Sporza (Belgium)

NOS (Netherlands) Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women

(February 28) TNT Sports, Discovery+ Flobikes Flobikes Sporza (Belgium)

NOS (Netherlands) Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(March 1) TNT Sports, Discovery+ HBO Max Flobikes Sporza (Belgium) Omloop van het Hageland

(March 1) N/A N/A N/A ROBtv (Belgium)

Where can I watch the Spring Classics in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch almost all of cycling's Spring Classics in one place: TNT Sports and its streaming platform, Discovery+.

This is the home of effectively all cycling rights in the UK in 2026. It used to operate under the Eurosport brand, and there'll be another change in March as streaming switches from Discovery+ to HBO Max.

Not all races will make it to the four main TNT Sports channels on linear TV but all will stream on Discovery+.

Pricing: £30.99 per month for Discovery+. Similar to add TNT Sports to your TV package.

Where can I watch the Spring Classics in the USA?

Spring Classics coverage in the USA is split between three streaming services: Flobikes, HBO Max, and Peacock.

The basic rule is that Flobikes has the rights to the Flanders Classics owned races, so that's the Tour of Flanders, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Gent-Wevelgem, Scheldeprijs, and De Brabantse Pijl.

HBO Max has the Italian races, so Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Milan-San Remo, as well as the E3 Saxo Classic.

Lastly, Peacock has the rights to the ASO-run races: Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Pricing: Flobikes $39.99/month | HBO Max ($18.49/month) | Peacock $10.99/month

Where can I watch the Spring Classics in Canada?

Things are much easier for those in Canada: pretty much everything is available on Flobikes.

Pricing: Flobikes $39.99/month

Can I watch the Spring Classics in Australia?

Spring Classics coverage is slightly patchy for those in Australia.

National broadcaster SBS has rights to plenty of races and most of the big ones, including Strade BIanche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix. The races stream live on SBS On Demand.

It might be impossible to access some other races. Staylive has ceased its road cycling streaming operation this year and while there's talk of new Australian access to Flobikes, we've not had this confirmed.

Pricing: SBS On Demand is free

Can I watch the cycling Classics for free?

There is plenty of free TV and streaming coverage of cycling's Spring Classics, depending on where you are in the world.

In Australia, public broadcaster SBS has most of the biggest races live on TV and its streaming platform, SBS On Demand. You can watch Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège this way.

In Belgium, the heartland of the cobbled Classics, you can watch pretty much every Flemish race for free on VRT and the Sporza website.

Over the border in the Netherlands, many races are free to watch on NOS on TV and its NOS live streaming site.

In Italy, coverage of home Classics Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Milan-San Remo is free via public broadcaster RAI and its RAI Play platform.

In France, certain races including Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège are with France Télévisions.

How to watch cycling's Spring Classics from anywhere

Away from home at any point this Spring? You might think you can’t watch the races while you're abroad due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

