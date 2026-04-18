How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for the Netherlands' biggest race

Watch the 2026 Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, the biggest races of the season in the Netherlands and the openers to the trio of Ardennes Classics that finish off spring Classics season.

After the end of the cobbled Classics, a new peloton of riders fills the roads as the race heads for the hills of the Ardennes, with the 257.2km Amstel Gold Race and 158.1km Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition being the first of three major Classics that make up Ardennes week.

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) defends his title in the men's race against a host of big names, including Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers).

Over in the women's race, look out for top riders, including defending champion Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The 2026 Amstel Gold Race is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Amstel Gold Race 2026 free live stream

The 2026 Amstel Gold Race is being streamed for free in its home nation of the Netherlands, Australia, France and Belgium. Here are the free broadcasters:

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How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Amstel Gold Race through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99 per month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the US and Canada

Amstel Gold Race will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on March 29.

Canadian subscribers get most of the races on FloBikes anyway, and while the US offering is more limited, it will show Amstel Gold Race 2026. You won't find the race on Max or Peacock.

A subscription to FloBikes will cost US$39.99 with reductions for yearly plans at US$155.88.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in Australia

Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast on SBS On Demand in Australia. This is a free streaming service with no payment required.

Amstel Gold Race 2026: Broadcaster Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcaster Race Broadcast window (local time) UK TNT Sports / HBO Max Women 11:45–13:45 BST UK TNT Sports / HBO Max Men 13:55–16:15 BST US/CA FloBikes Women 06:30–08:45 ET US/CA FloBikes Men 06:30–11:00 ET Australia SBS Women 20:45–22:45 AEST Australia SBS Men 23:00–01:15 AEST

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