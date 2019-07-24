Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page

Trending

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were the early green and yellow jersey holders

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were the early green and yellow jersey holders
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 5

Jumbo-Visma on their way to team time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma on their way to team time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 5

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) had a custom finish on his Ridley after winning the mountains jersey on stage 3

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) had a custom finish on his Ridley after winning the mountains jersey on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 5

Peter Sagn's Specialized S-Works Venge for the 2019 Tour de France

Peter Sagn's Specialized S-Works Venge for the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 5

Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
(Image credit: Specialized)

Beginning in Brussels on July 6th, the 2019 Tour de France is not only the biggest race in the sport but also a hotbed of brand new cycling tech.

In the weeks building up to the race, we saw new bikes launched by Cannondale, Scott, Specialized and Wilier, all-new components, special edition team kits, plus plenty of custom products and we can expect more to come over the coming three weeks.

The 2019 Tour de France has a team time trial on stage 2 in Brussels followed by an individual time trial on stage 13 in Pau. Cyclingnews will have tech galleries from both time trials, plus a close look at plenty of Tour de France bikes, all of the new product news, tech features and a general race tech gallery.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the race, so scroll down to see the latest tech from the biggest stage in cycling.

Tour de France 2019 tech news

Tour de France bikes 2019

Tour de France 2019 tech features

 