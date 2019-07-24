Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were the early green and yellow jersey holders (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Jumbo-Visma on their way to team time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) had a custom finish on his Ridley after winning the mountains jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagn's Specialized S-Works Venge for the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc (Image credit: Specialized)

Beginning in Brussels on July 6th, the 2019 Tour de France is not only the biggest race in the sport but also a hotbed of brand new cycling tech.

In the weeks building up to the race, we saw new bikes launched by Cannondale, Scott, Specialized and Wilier, all-new components, special edition team kits, plus plenty of custom products and we can expect more to come over the coming three weeks.

The 2019 Tour de France has a team time trial on stage 2 in Brussels followed by an individual time trial on stage 13 in Pau. Cyclingnews will have tech galleries from both time trials, plus a close look at plenty of Tour de France bikes, all of the new product news, tech features and a general race tech gallery.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the race, so scroll down to see the latest tech from the biggest stage in cycling.

