Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page
All of the pro bikes, news, features and more from this year’s race
Beginning in Brussels on July 6th, the 2019 Tour de France is not only the biggest race in the sport but also a hotbed of brand new cycling tech.
In the weeks building up to the race, we saw new bikes launched by Cannondale, Scott, Specialized and Wilier, all-new components, special edition team kits, plus plenty of custom products and we can expect more to come over the coming three weeks.
The 2019 Tour de France has a team time trial on stage 2 in Brussels followed by an individual time trial on stage 13 in Pau. Cyclingnews will have tech galleries from both time trials, plus a close look at plenty of Tour de France bikes, all of the new product news, tech features and a general race tech gallery.
We’ll be updating this page throughout the race, so scroll down to see the latest tech from the biggest stage in cycling.
Tour de France 2019 tech news
- Wilier launches Zero SLR
- Team Ineos to use Muc-Off's '£6,000 chain' at Tour de France
- Specialized announce new Shiv TT bike for Tour de France
- Giant launches Cadex wheels and finishing kit at Tour de France
- Tour de France national champion jerseys – Gallery
- Tour de France news shorts – Tech edition
- Team Ineos racing on £5,000 Lightweight wheels at Tour de France
- Deceuninck-QuickStep ride electric road bikes on Tour de France rest day - Gallery
- Tour de France: Peter Sagan rides new Specialized e-bike on rest day – Gallery
- Colnago launch new V3Rs frameset
- Alaphilippe and Bernal wearing custom made TT skinsuits at Tour de France
Tour de France bikes 2019
- Tour de France bikes: Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F12
- Tour de France bikes: Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge
- Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
- Tour de France bikes: Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge
- Tour de France bikes: Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc
- Tour de France bikes: Tim Wellens' custom Ridley Helium SLX
- Tour de France bikes: Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc
- Tour de France bikes: Dan Martin's Colnago V2-R
- Tour de France bikes: Team Total Direct Energie Wilier Zero SLR
- Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
Tour de France 2019 tech features
- All the gear: Tour de France 2019 tech preview
- Tour de France mega tech gallery: 99 images from stage 2 team time trial
- Tour de France national champion jerseys – Gallery
- Tour de France Huge race tech gallery
- La Course by Le Tour de France - Tech Gallery
- Tour de France time trial national champions jerseys – Gallery
- Tour de France: Huge stage 13 time trial tech gallery
- Tour de France tech gallery: Shoes, sunglasses, helmets and aero socks
