Tour de France bikes: Tim Wellens' custom Ridley Helium SLX
Polka-dot finish for early King of the Mountains jersey holder
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended his lead in the mountains classification on stage 6 of the Tour de France and should hold onto the jersey for at least stages 7 and 8 of the race.
Alongside the prestigious polka-dot jersey, Ridley have presented the Belgian with a custom-painted Ridley Helium SLX in a polka-dot and red/white fade finish.
The team’s pedal sponsor Look have also given Wellens’ Keo Carbon Blade pedals the polka-dot treatment, as well as his SRM PC-8 head unit.
Lotto Soudal pair their Ridley framesets with a groupset and wheels from Campagnolo, with Italian brands Sell Italia, Vittoria and Deda providing the majority of the finishing kit and tyres.
The Ridley Helium SLX is focused entirely on weight savings, with classically shaped round tubes, rim brakes and only the forks featuring any sort of aero profiling – a welcome change from the aero framesets that now dominate the peloton.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tim Wellens’ custom-painted Ridley Helium SLX.
Tim Wellens’ Ridley Helium SLX full bike specifications
Frameset: Ridley Helium SLX in custom finish
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record
Chain: Campagnolo Record
Crankset: SRM with Campagnolo Super Record cranks
Bottom bracket: C-Bear
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Deda Zero
Stem: Deda Zero
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon in polka-dot finish
Saddle: Selle Italia
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: SRM PC-8 in polka-dot finish
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher
