Tour de France bikes: Tim Wellens' custom Ridley Helium SLX

Image 1 of 9 Tim Wellens' custom-painted Ridley Helium SLX (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 2 of 9 How long can Wellens hold onto the polka-dot jersey? (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 3 of 9 A closer look at the forks on Wellens' custom Ridley Helium SLX (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 4 of 9 SRM have also jumped aboard the polka-dot bandwagon (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 5 of 9 Black Ridley decals contrast against the white and red design (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 6 of 9 The polka-dot design changes from a white to red fade at the rear of the bike (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 7 of 9 Look have also given Tim Wellens some special pedals to complement his jersey (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 8 of 9 C-Bear provides Lotto Soudal with bottom brackets and pulley wheels (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley) Image 9 of 9 The Belgian's name and flag is overlaid onto the polka-dots (Image credit: FacePeeters/Ridley)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended his lead in the mountains classification on stage 6 of the Tour de France and should hold onto the jersey for at least stages 7 and 8 of the race.

Alongside the prestigious polka-dot jersey, Ridley have presented the Belgian with a custom-painted Ridley Helium SLX in a polka-dot and red/white fade finish.

The team’s pedal sponsor Look have also given Wellens’ Keo Carbon Blade pedals the polka-dot treatment, as well as his SRM PC-8 head unit.

Lotto Soudal pair their Ridley framesets with a groupset and wheels from Campagnolo, with Italian brands Sell Italia, Vittoria and Deda providing the majority of the finishing kit and tyres.

The Ridley Helium SLX is focused entirely on weight savings, with classically shaped round tubes, rim brakes and only the forks featuring any sort of aero profiling – a welcome change from the aero framesets that now dominate the peloton.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tim Wellens’ custom-painted Ridley Helium SLX.

Tim Wellens’ Ridley Helium SLX full bike specifications

Frameset: Ridley Helium SLX in custom finish

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Chain: Campagnolo Record

Crankset: SRM with Campagnolo Super Record cranks

Bottom bracket: C-Bear

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Deda Zero

Stem: Deda Zero

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon in polka-dot finish

Saddle: Selle Italia

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: SRM PC-8 in polka-dot finish

Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher

