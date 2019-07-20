Trending

Tour de France time trial national champions jerseys – Gallery

A look at the new custom jerseys at this year’s race

Image 1 of 11

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Spain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Portugal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Denmark

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Stefan King (Groupama-FDJ) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Switzerland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Denmark

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Germany

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Belgium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Australia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the national time trial champion's jersey of South Africa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Rein Taaramae (Total Direct Energie) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Estonia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Great Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The stage 13 individual time trial of the Tour de France was the first opportunity for recently-crowned national champions to wear their national colours with custom skinsuits.

The timing of the majority of the northern hemisphere nations holding their national championships on the last weekend of June means the Tour de France time trial is often the first opportunity to wear the newly won national colours in a race. Team time trial events, as seen on stage 2, do not allow the national champions to wear their colours in the team event.

Of the 166 starting in Pau, 11 national time trial champions took to the start line, while world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) left the race on the previous day’s stage and so the rainbow jersey of the world champion was not on display.

Former four-time world champion Tony Martin is the current German champion and as a former world time trial champion, wears rainbow bands on the sleeves of his skinsuit.

Varying levels of designs are used by the 11 national champions at the race from national colours around the chest and cuffs overlaid onto regular team shorts and a white torso. Groupama-FDJ’s Stefan Küng, the Swiss national TT champion, went all out with a full red skinsuit, helmet and bike with the Swiss flag overlaid.

National time trial champions at the 2019 Tour de France

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos) – Spain
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – Denmark
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) – Switzerland
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) – Kazakhstan
Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) – Germany
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – Belgium
Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) – Australia
Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) – South Africa
Rein Taaramäe (Total Direct Energie) – Estonia
Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) – Great Britain
Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) – Portugal

Click through the gallery above for a look at the national time trial champions’ jerseys on display at the 2019 Tour de France stage 13 individual time trial in Pau.