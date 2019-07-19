Colnago launch new V3Rs frameset

Image 1 of 5 The all new Campagnolo V3Rs (Image credit: Colnago) Image 2 of 5 Colnago V3Rs with disc brakes, Shimano Dura Ace Di2 9170 groupset and Lightweight Meilenstein wheels (Image credit: Colnago) Image 3 of 5 Colnago V3Rs with disc brakes, Sram Red eTap AXS 12 speed and Fulcrum wheels (Image credit: Colnago) Image 4 of 5 Colnago V3Rs with disc brakes, Super Record EPS 12 speed and Bora One wheels (Image credit: Colnago) Image 5 of 5 Colnago V3Rs with rim brakes, Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12 speed groupset and Bora Ultra wheels (Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago have updated their race-ready lightweight road frame, with a newly designed profile that includes lowered seat stays, aerodynamic tubing, an all-new fork, integrated cockpit and disc brake option.

Following on from the V1-r and the V2-r, it makes sense that the new Colnago V3Rs draws inspiration from its predecessors, while taking on board a few considerable changes and developments.

Colnago claim the V3Rs represents the best of Colnago technology applied to a monocoque carbon fibre frame, and the brand says the bike is suitable for all riding environments.

The Colnago V3Rs is available in eight of the brand’s sizes, from 42s up to 58s. The frameset features aerodynamically optimised tubing throughout, and features a port on the down tube acting as an electronic groupset junction/interface box. The frame also benefits from dropped seat stays, which should improve both vertical compliance and aerodynamics, with the design complemented by the D-profile seat post – a popular trend in modern range-topping road bikes.

There is a choice of three disc brake models, all of which benefit from a fully integrated cockpit and are available with a choice of groupsets from Campagnolo, SRAM and Shimano, along with deep-section wheels and carbon-fibre finishing kit. The solitary rim-brake model forgoes the integration due to its brake-cable housing design but comes with Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels.

A size 50s disc brake frameset tips the scales at an impressive 790 grams, thanks to a new type of carbon fibre that Colnago say allowed them to significantly increase the rigidity to lateral flexions. Compared to the V2-r, the V3Rs is 6 percent more rigid at the head tube area, a figure that rises to 12 percent at the rear, says the brand. In addition, Colnago have managed to increase vertical compliance significantly, translating into greater ride comfort.

The new Colnago TFS bolt-through fork has been completely redesigned for the V3RS. It has been lengthened to offer ample tyre clearance, and is considerably lighter than the V2-r it replaces. The new fork weighs in at a claimed 390 grams when uncut, and approximately 50 grams lighter once cut, although this is obviously dependent on rider setup. Colnago say the new design features concave sheaths in the fork’s upper, optimising the wheel passage and allowing the use of wider tyres (up to 28c), along with comfort and lateral rigidity.

To account for the fork’s added length, the geometry has been adjusted. First off, there is a shorter head tube, which should offset the higher front end offered by extra clearance. However, that’s not the only amendment – Colnago have also adjusted the frame’s reach to increase more consistency with each frame size, and there is a lower bottom bracket, which should enable more surefooted handling with larger-volume tyres.

The disc-brake frameset uses the new TFS Integrated fork with cables that are routed internally through the Colnago Sr9 stem and on into the head tube. This provides a cable-free, tidy cockpit that benefits from aerodynamic improvements.

Attention has been paid to the seat clamp, too. Colnago claim to have managed to increase the clamp’s force and modulation while reducing the weight. The new design utilises a wedge-based system adjusted from the top of the top tube in front of the seat post.

