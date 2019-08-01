Tour de France bikes: Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate Disc
British individual time trial champion’s road race bike for the 2019 Tour
In his second season for Katusha-Alpecin, British individual time trial champion Alex Dowsett was riding a Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc for the regular road stages of the 2019 Tour de France.
Dowsett chose to race aboard a Canyon Ultimate as opposed to the more aero-focused Aeroad option from the brand this season, which Dowsett favoured at his previous team Movistar.
Katusha-Alpecin are racing on disc brake equipped bikes almost exclusively this season, with the team pairing their bikes with groupsets from SRAM and wheels from Zipp. Launched in March, the new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset is a 12-speed drivetrain system, utilising smaller chainrings and non-standard gearing ratios as a result.
Canyon provides an aero, integrated cockpit for Dowsett and carbon seat post while Selle Italia provide saddles and handlebar tape to the team.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Alex Dowsett’s Canyon Ultimate Disc.
Alex Dowsett’s Canyon Ultimate Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Canyon Ultimate Disc CF SLX
Front brake: SRAM RED HRD
Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED eTap 12-speed, 10-28t
Chain: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed
Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 50/37 chainrings
Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW Disc
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Canyon H36 Aerocockpit
Handlebar tape: Selle Italia
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SP-01
Seat post: Canyon S13 VCLS
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo (not photographed)
