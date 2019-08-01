Tour de France bikes: Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate Disc

Image 1 of 8 Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 8 Katusha-Alpecin have been using SRAM's new RED eTap AXS groupset for the 2019 season (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 8 The Zipp 454 NSW wheels are inspired by the fins on a humpback whale for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 8 Canyon also produce a range of finishing kit including integrated carbon handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 8 Doswett opts for a Selle Italia SP-01 saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 8 A look at the low profile seat cluster on Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 8 Katusha-Alpecin use Tacx Ciro bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 8 The Zipp wheels are paired with tubular tyres from Continental (Image credit: Josh Evans)

In his second season for Katusha-Alpecin, British individual time trial champion Alex Dowsett was riding a Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc for the regular road stages of the 2019 Tour de France.

Dowsett chose to race aboard a Canyon Ultimate as opposed to the more aero-focused Aeroad option from the brand this season, which Dowsett favoured at his previous team Movistar.

Katusha-Alpecin are racing on disc brake equipped bikes almost exclusively this season, with the team pairing their bikes with groupsets from SRAM and wheels from Zipp. Launched in March, the new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset is a 12-speed drivetrain system, utilising smaller chainrings and non-standard gearing ratios as a result.

Canyon provides an aero, integrated cockpit for Dowsett and carbon seat post while Selle Italia provide saddles and handlebar tape to the team.

Alex Dowsett’s Canyon Ultimate Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Canyon Ultimate Disc CF SLX

Front brake: SRAM RED HRD

Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD

Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

Cassette: SRAM RED eTap 12-speed, 10-28t

Chain: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed

Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 50/37 chainrings

Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW Disc

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Canyon H36 Aerocockpit

Handlebar tape: Selle Italia

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia SP-01

Seat post: Canyon S13 VCLS

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo (not photographed)

