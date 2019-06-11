New Scott Addict at Criterium du Dauphine

Image 1 of 14 Is this a new Scott Addict? (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 14 A closer look at the new seat clamp on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 14 The tubes appear to have been redesigned in more truncated shapes, which should improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 14 The seat stays have been lowered a share a close resemblance to the aero-specific Foil frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 14 Both of the new framesets seen at the Dauphine were equipped with disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 14 Jack Haig (12) was racing on the new bike, while Adam Yates (11) was on the current version of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 14 A closer look at the seat cluster of the new frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 14 The frame also switches from a round seat post to a D-profile, with the clamp looking to be moved to the front face (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 14 A new integrated cockpit from Soctt's component brand Syncros was also seen (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 14 Daryl Impey was also on the new bike, with Addict RC decals overlaid onto the black and silver paint design (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 14 The spacers underneath the cockpit appear to be component/frame-specific (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 14 An out-front computer mount had both Syncros and K-Edge branding, possible a collaboration between the companies? (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 14 A look at the front end of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 14 Jack Haig's bike had a black/grey fade paint design (Image credit: Josh Evans)

A new Scott Addict RC Disc frameset has been spotted at the Criterium du Dauphine in Le Puy-en-Velay, France. The new bike is being raced on by Mitchelton-Scott riders Daryl Impey and Jack Haig and follows hot on the heels of a new Cannondale SuperSix EVO spotted earlier this week.

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking the new frameset is the Scott Foil RC Disc but on closer inspection the frameset is the more climbing-focused Addict and features plenty of aerodynamic design features, following trends first seen on the BMC Teammachine, Specialized Tarmac SL6 and, most recently, the Cannondale SuperSix EVO.

Lowered seat stays are the most obvious design update on the frame with nearly all tubes also featuring a deeper, truncated design, which should contribute to improved aerodynamics.

The seat post also switches from a traditional round design to a D-profile and appears to have relocated the clamp to a proprietary bolt system on the seat post/top tube junction.

At the front end of the bike, a distinctly-coloured, integrated cockpit from Scott's component company Syncros is also used with what looks to be a Syncros/K-Edge collaboration for a proprietary out-front computer mount. Frame-specific spacers also look to be used.

The bike is not yet listed on the UCI's approved frames and forks document so no further details are available. Only two Mitchelton-Scott riders began Stage 2 on the bike and both were equipped with disc brakes, while team leader Adam Yates was racing on the current iteration of the frameset in its rim brake format.

