New Scott Addict at Criterium du Dauphine
Aero updates, disc brakes and new cockpit on Mitchelton-Scott bikes
A new Scott Addict RC Disc frameset has been spotted at the Criterium du Dauphine in Le Puy-en-Velay, France. The new bike is being raced on by Mitchelton-Scott riders Daryl Impey and Jack Haig and follows hot on the heels of a new Cannondale SuperSix EVO spotted earlier this week.
At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking the new frameset is the Scott Foil RC Disc but on closer inspection the frameset is the more climbing-focused Addict and features plenty of aerodynamic design features, following trends first seen on the BMC Teammachine, Specialized Tarmac SL6 and, most recently, the Cannondale SuperSix EVO.
Lowered seat stays are the most obvious design update on the frame with nearly all tubes also featuring a deeper, truncated design, which should contribute to improved aerodynamics.
The seat post also switches from a traditional round design to a D-profile and appears to have relocated the clamp to a proprietary bolt system on the seat post/top tube junction.
At the front end of the bike, a distinctly-coloured, integrated cockpit from Scott's component company Syncros is also used with what looks to be a Syncros/K-Edge collaboration for a proprietary out-front computer mount. Frame-specific spacers also look to be used.
The bike is not yet listed on the UCI's approved frames and forks document so no further details are available. Only two Mitchelton-Scott riders began Stage 2 on the bike and both were equipped with disc brakes, while team leader Adam Yates was racing on the current iteration of the frameset in its rim brake format.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at what could be a new Scott Addict RC Disc.
