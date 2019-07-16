Tour de France bikes: Dan Martin's Colnago V2-R

Image 1 of 11 Dan Martin's Colnago V2-R (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 11 A look at the down tube on Dan Martin's Colnago (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 11 Dan Martin has raced with tubeless Vittoria tyres paired with his Campagnolo Bora WTO wheels at this year's race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 11 UAE Team Emirates use Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 11 The Colnago V2-R uses direct mount brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 11 A look at the Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 11 The seat clamp on the frame utilises a wedge system (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 11 Dan Martin is racing with special Tour de France edition Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 11 K-Edge provides the team with out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 11 A small stage notes sticker sits at the head of the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 11 Deda provide UAE Team Emirates with their cockpit components, with Dan Martin opting for Trentacinque Leggera handlebars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Riding his second Tour de France for UAE Team Emirates, Dan Martin will race predominantly aboard the lightweight Colnago V2-R frameset and look to continue his streak of three top 10s in as many years at the race.

Paired with the Colnago frameset is a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset with the Bora WTO 45 wheels also coming from the Italian brand. Like his teammates throughout the season, Dan Martin is running tubeless Vittoria Corsa Speed Graphene 2.0 tyres at the race, a trend that continues to grow in prominence at the top-tier of the sport.

The Italian theme doesn’t end with the frame, wheels and tyres, however, with Deda, Prologo and Elite providing the Irishman with cockpit components, his saddle and bottle cages, respectively.

French brand Look provide Martin with special Tour de France edition versions of the popular Keo Carbon Blade pedals.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dan Martin’s Colnago V2-R.

Dan Martin’s Colnago V2-R full bike specifications

Frameset: Colnago V2-R

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Chain: Campagnolo Record

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Stages power meter

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora WTO 45

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed Graphene 2.0 Tubeless

Handlebars: Dede Trentacinque Superleggera

Stem: Deda Trentacinque

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Tour de France edition

Saddle: Prologo

Seat post: Colnago V2-R

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.