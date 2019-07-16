Tour de France bikes: Dan Martin's Colnago V2-R
Stephen Farrand and Josh Evans
Italian carbon frame, rim brakes and Campagnolo
Riding his second Tour de France for UAE Team Emirates, Dan Martin will race predominantly aboard the lightweight Colnago V2-R frameset and look to continue his streak of three top 10s in as many years at the race.
Paired with the Colnago frameset is a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset with the Bora WTO 45 wheels also coming from the Italian brand. Like his teammates throughout the season, Dan Martin is running tubeless Vittoria Corsa Speed Graphene 2.0 tyres at the race, a trend that continues to grow in prominence at the top-tier of the sport.
The Italian theme doesn’t end with the frame, wheels and tyres, however, with Deda, Prologo and Elite providing the Irishman with cockpit components, his saddle and bottle cages, respectively.
French brand Look provide Martin with special Tour de France edition versions of the popular Keo Carbon Blade pedals.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dan Martin’s Colnago V2-R.
Dan Martin’s Colnago V2-R full bike specifications
Frameset: Colnago V2-R
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record
Chain: Campagnolo Record
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Stages power meter
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora WTO 45
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed Graphene 2.0 Tubeless
Handlebars: Dede Trentacinque Superleggera
Stem: Deda Trentacinque
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Tour de France edition
Saddle: Prologo
Seat post: Colnago V2-R
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount
