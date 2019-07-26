Tour de France bikes: Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx StockEU69

Image 1 of 12 Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx EUStock69 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 AG2R La Mondiale use bottle cages from Elite (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 12 Romain Bardet also wears custom shoes from French brand Mavic (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 12 Bardet runs Deda Alanera handlebars with rubber blocks underneath the hoods for improved hand position (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 12 A look at the handlebars from a side profile (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 12 AG2R La Mondiale confirmed to Cyclingnews that the blocks offer Bardet a more comfortable position while riding (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 12 Bardet adds a strip of LizardSkins handlebar tape to his saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 12 A look at Bardet's drivetrain setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 12 Like previous seasons, Bardet runs a CeramicSpeed OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 12 Bardet's Continental tyres are blacked out with a marker pen (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 12 Photographed here at the Criterium du Dauphine, Bardet is riding the same wheels at the Tour de France but in a special edition finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 12 A look at the non-drive side of Bardet's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) came into the 2019 Tour de France as a genuine podium contender but the Frenchman's GC race never really got going. By the race's second rest day, Bardet sat a lowly 19th on the general classification, 27:12 behind compatriot and race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

However, Bardet got away in the day's main break on stage 18 on Thursday, hoovering up points towards the 'king of the mountains' competition, and finishing the stage second behind Movistar's Nairo Quintana – and having done enough to take the Tour's famous polka-dot jersey that evening, which he'll wear on stage 19 from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes on Friday.

Bardet is racing this year's Tour aboard an Eddy Merckx StockEU69, equipped with several different pieces of finishing kit from a number of brands, plus the addition of some completely unique modifications at the race.

The majority of the drivetrain and brakes comes courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components, but with a CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleur modification and a crankset from Spanish brand Rotor.

Bardet opts for an integrated, carbon aero cockpit from Italian brand Deda with their Alanera offering and interestingly, adds rubber blocks underneath the lever hoods to achieve his preferred hand position on the bike. The handlebars are wrapped in handlebar tape from LizardSkins, with Bardet adding an additional strip of the tape to his Fizik saddle, presumably for improved grip in his favoured position.

To celebrate the Tour de France, Mavic presented Bardet with their Comete Pro Carbon SL UST in a special Tour de France finish, which Bardet pairs with Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Romain Bardet’s Eddy Merckx StockEU69.

Romain Bardet’s Eddy Merckx StockEU69 full bike specifications

Frameset: Eddy Merckx StockEU69

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with modified hoods

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: KMC X11 Gold

Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 53/39 chainring

Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL UST Tour de France edition

Tyres: Continental Competiton ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Deda Alanera

Handlebar tape: LizardSkins

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic

Saddle: Fizik Arione with LizardSkins handlebar tape at nose

Seat post: Deda SuperZero

Bottle cages: Elite Vico

Computer: Lezyne Mega XL

