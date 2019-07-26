Tour de France bikes: Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx StockEU69
Unusual handlebar modifications and bar tape added to saddle for Frenchman
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) came into the 2019 Tour de France as a genuine podium contender but the Frenchman's GC race never really got going. By the race's second rest day, Bardet sat a lowly 19th on the general classification, 27:12 behind compatriot and race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Related Articles
Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page
Tour de France: Huge race tech gallery
Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
Tour de France: Huge stage 13 time trial tech gallery
Bardet rumoured to be looking at Giro d'Italia start in 2020
Tour de France bikes: Oliver Naesen’s steel Eddy Merckx Corsa
However, Bardet got away in the day's main break on stage 18 on Thursday, hoovering up points towards the 'king of the mountains' competition, and finishing the stage second behind Movistar's Nairo Quintana – and having done enough to take the Tour's famous polka-dot jersey that evening, which he'll wear on stage 19 from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes on Friday.
Bardet is racing this year's Tour aboard an Eddy Merckx StockEU69, equipped with several different pieces of finishing kit from a number of brands, plus the addition of some completely unique modifications at the race.
The majority of the drivetrain and brakes comes courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components, but with a CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleur modification and a crankset from Spanish brand Rotor.
Bardet opts for an integrated, carbon aero cockpit from Italian brand Deda with their Alanera offering and interestingly, adds rubber blocks underneath the lever hoods to achieve his preferred hand position on the bike. The handlebars are wrapped in handlebar tape from LizardSkins, with Bardet adding an additional strip of the tape to his Fizik saddle, presumably for improved grip in his favoured position.
To celebrate the Tour de France, Mavic presented Bardet with their Comete Pro Carbon SL UST in a special Tour de France finish, which Bardet pairs with Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Romain Bardet’s Eddy Merckx StockEU69.
Romain Bardet’s Eddy Merckx StockEU69 full bike specifications
Frameset: Eddy Merckx StockEU69
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with modified hoods
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: KMC X11 Gold
Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 53/39 chainring
Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL UST Tour de France edition
Tyres: Continental Competiton ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Deda Alanera
Handlebar tape: LizardSkins
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic
Saddle: Fizik Arione with LizardSkins handlebar tape at nose
Seat post: Deda SuperZero
Bottle cages: Elite Vico
Computer: Lezyne Mega XL
Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy