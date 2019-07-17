Tour de France: Peter Sagan rides new Specialized e-bike on rest day – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Bora-hansgrohe switched to jerseys with white shoulders for this year's race (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 2 of 18 Team mechanics made the effort of adding green handlebar tape to Sagan's bike for the rest day ride (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 3 of 18 Peter Sagan wears a helmet from his Sagan Collection as opposed to the usual team colours (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 4 of 18 The Bora-hansgrohe Tour de France team enjoy a coffee stop on the first rest day of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 5 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Creo inside the coffee shop (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 6 of 18 The team put Sagan's decal stickers on the bike's top tube (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 7 of 18 A look at Peter Sagan's cockpit (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 8 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Creo (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 9 of 18 The new e-bike sits outside the cafe stop in Albi (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 10 of 18 Peter Sagan takes a selfie with his e-bike (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 11 of 18 The Bora-hansgrohe team ride the Specialized Creo e-bikes on the rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 12 of 18 Peter Sagan rides the new Specialized Creo e-bike (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 13 of 18 Peter Sagan and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 14 of 18 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) on the new e-bike (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 15 of 18 Sagan shares a joke with teammate Daniel Oss (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 16 of 18 Bora-hansgrohe roll out of Albi on the e-bikes (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 17 of 18 A mechanic works on Peter Sagan's Specialized Creo (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles ) Image 18 of 18 Peter Sagan also had his usual Venge on stand-by (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles )

Peter Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe teammates spent the first rest day at the Tour de France riding on a new road e-bike from team sponsor Specialized.

Sagan was riding on the S-Works version of the new bike, with team mechanics taking the time to add green handlebar tape as the current points leader in the race to match Sagan's green jersey. The three-time world champion also has a special, green version of a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer.

Specialized's other sponsored team at the race – Deceuninck-QuickStep – also rode the new Specialized Creo e-bikes, with the team giving similar treatment to the yellow jersey holder, Julian Alaphilippe.

Bora-hansgrohe had a short ride on the rest day, which is common for all teams to do, with a well-earned coffee stop half-way before heading back to the team hotel near Albi. The new e-bike offers up to 240 watts of power assist through the integrated motor, offering a little rest for the riders after more than 1,800 kilometres of racing since the Grand Depart in Brussels.

The new bike also features Specialized's Future Shock 2.0 front suspension system, which is also seen on the latest Specialized Roubaix, to further help reduce fatigue on the rest day ride.

Click through the gallery above for a close look at Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe teammates riding the new Specialized Creo e-bike on the first Tour de France rest day.