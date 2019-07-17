Tour de France: Peter Sagan rides new Specialized e-bike on rest day – Gallery
Bora-hansgrohe enjoy coffee ride with some power assist
Peter Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe teammates spent the first rest day at the Tour de France riding on a new road e-bike from team sponsor Specialized.
Sagan was riding on the S-Works version of the new bike, with team mechanics taking the time to add green handlebar tape as the current points leader in the race to match Sagan's green jersey. The three-time world champion also has a special, green version of a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer.
Specialized's other sponsored team at the race – Deceuninck-QuickStep – also rode the new Specialized Creo e-bikes, with the team giving similar treatment to the yellow jersey holder, Julian Alaphilippe.
Bora-hansgrohe had a short ride on the rest day, which is common for all teams to do, with a well-earned coffee stop half-way before heading back to the team hotel near Albi. The new e-bike offers up to 240 watts of power assist through the integrated motor, offering a little rest for the riders after more than 1,800 kilometres of racing since the Grand Depart in Brussels.
The new bike also features Specialized's Future Shock 2.0 front suspension system, which is also seen on the latest Specialized Roubaix, to further help reduce fatigue on the rest day ride.
Click through the gallery above for a close look at Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe teammates riding the new Specialized Creo e-bike on the first Tour de France rest day.
