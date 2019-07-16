Deceuninck-QuickStep ride electric road bikes on Tour de France rest day - Gallery
Yellow touches for Alaphilippe, first look at S-Works Creo Founder's Edition
After 10 stages of racing and more than half of the total Tour de France race distance, the yellow jersey of Julian Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates are enjoying a first rest day of this year’s race in Albi. Nearly all of the riders from the race will head out for a short training ride on rest days to keep their legs turning over, with Deceuninck-QuickStep opting to train on the newly released Specialized Creo electric road bike.
Four options are available for the Creo, all of which feature carbon frames, Shimano groupsets, Roval wheels and Specialized’s proprietary SL1.1 integrated electric motor. The motor offers up to 240 watts of assistance while pedalling and is limited to 25kph in Europe and 28mph in the US. The battery is also integrated into the down tube, and the bike has a claimed weight of around 12kg.
Each of the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders were given one of the three Creo models to train on, while the range-topping and limited Founder’s Edition was on display at the team’s hotel. Bora-Hansgrohe – who are also sponsored by Specialized – were also given the bikes to train on at a different hotel.
As the riders set off for their ride, Specialized staff were on hand to explain the two-button controls to change the power assist levels, with the majority of riders simply asking for ‘Turbo’, the highest level of assist. Eco, Sport and Turbo are the three levels of assist, which match rider input at 30 percent (Eco), 60 percent (Sport) or up to 240 watts (Turbo).
The Specialized Creo has a claimed range of 130 kilometres, while an additional booster pack can be held in a bottle cage for an additional 65 kilometres of range. When the electric motor is not engaged it offers no resistance to normal pedalling.
The Specialized Creo Founder's Edition is limited to just 250 units worldwide and is priced at an eye-watering US $16,500.
Specialized Creo Founder's Edition
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Creo Founder's Edition, Fact10r carbon, Future Shock 2.0
Motor: Specialized SL1.1
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR M9050
Cassette: Shimano XT, 11-42
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Praxis Carbon M30, 46t
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 28mm
Handlebar tape: Specialized Roubaix S-Wrap
Stem: Specialized S-Works Future Stem with integrated computer mount
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Power
Seat post: Specialized S-Works FACT carbon
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the new Specialized Creo and Deceuninck-QuickStep heading out for a training ride on the first rest day of the 2019 Tour de France.
