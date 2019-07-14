Tour de France bikes: Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc
Brand new bike for British rider
Off the back of a disappointing Giro d’Italia, by his own high standards, Simon Yates arrived at the Tour de France in support of his twin brother Adam riding the all-new Scott Addict RC Disc.
Like the team’s usual bikes, the new Addict is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset and wheels with Scott’s component brand Syncros providing the majority of the finishing kit. Along with the new framesets from Scott, Syncros launched an all-new integrated cockpit system, optimised for the new frame.
Mitchelton-Scott are also the only team at this year’s Tour to use tyres from Pirelli, who have re-entered cycling with a range of tyres in the past few years.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Simon Yates’ Scott Addict RC Disc.
Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Scott Addict RC Disc
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo
Handlebars/stem: Syncros Creston iC SL
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Syncros
Seat post: Scott Addict
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
