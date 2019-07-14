Tour de France bikes: Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc

Image 1 of 5 The new Addict is only available with disc brakes (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 2 of 5 Yates poses with his new bike (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 3 of 5 Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 4 of 5 A look at the front end of Yates' bike (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 5 of 5 A new integrated cockpit from Syncros was also launched with the bike (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott)

Off the back of a disappointing Giro d’Italia, by his own high standards, Simon Yates arrived at the Tour de France in support of his twin brother Adam riding the all-new Scott Addict RC Disc.

Like the team’s usual bikes, the new Addict is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset and wheels with Scott’s component brand Syncros providing the majority of the finishing kit. Along with the new framesets from Scott, Syncros launched an all-new integrated cockpit system, optimised for the new frame.

Mitchelton-Scott are also the only team at this year’s Tour to use tyres from Pirelli, who have re-entered cycling with a range of tyres in the past few years.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Simon Yates’ Scott Addict RC Disc.

Simon Yates' Scott Addict RC Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Scott Addict RC Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo

Handlebars/stem: Syncros Creston iC SL

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Syncros

Seat post: Scott Addict

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero

