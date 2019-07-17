Tour de France bikes: Team Total Direct Energie Wilier Zero SLR

Image 1 of 9 Total Direct Energie's Wilier Zero SLR for the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 2 of 9 Prologo provides the team with handlebar tape and saddles (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 3 of 9 The team have a choice of different depth FFWD wheels for the Tour de France (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 4 of 9 A look at the front end of the bike (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 5 of 9 Team Total Direct Energie pair their framesets with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 6 of 9 Both the seat stays and fork arms feature a wide stance design for claimed aerodynamic improvements (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 7 of 9 The frame features a shiny blue paint design with contrasting white decals (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 8 of 9 An integrated cockpit system was also launched by Wilier at the same time as the bike (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina ) Image 9 of 9 The bike features Shimano Dura-Ace disc brakes front and rear (Image credit: pocispix for Wilier Triestina )

Launched in the build-up to the 2019 Tour de France, French Pro Continental squad Team Total Direct Energie are racing on Wilier Triestina’s all-new Zero SLR frameset.

The new frameset is disc brake only, features high levels of integration and internal cable routing and was also launched alongside the proprietary integrated stem and handlebar system. A wider stance on the forks and seat stays are claimed to improve aerodynamics, plus claimed tyre clearances of 28mm.

Team Total Direct Energie will be on the hunt for breakaway success at this year’s Tour de France, with headline rider Niki Terpstra already getting into the mix earlier in the race.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Team Total Direct Energie’s Wilier Zero SLR.

Team Total Direct Energie’s Wilier Zero SLR full bike specifications

Frameset: Wilier Triestina Zero SLR

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: FFWD F3D

Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab Pro Tour, 25mm

Handlebars/stem: Wilier Triestina Zero

Handlebar tape: Prologo One Touch

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo Dimension with carbon rails

Seat post: Wilier Triestina

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.