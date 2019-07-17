Tour de France bikes: Team Total Direct Energie Wilier Zero SLR
New lightweight disc brake frameset for French Pro Continental squad
Launched in the build-up to the 2019 Tour de France, French Pro Continental squad Team Total Direct Energie are racing on Wilier Triestina’s all-new Zero SLR frameset.
The new frameset is disc brake only, features high levels of integration and internal cable routing and was also launched alongside the proprietary integrated stem and handlebar system. A wider stance on the forks and seat stays are claimed to improve aerodynamics, plus claimed tyre clearances of 28mm.
Team Total Direct Energie will be on the hunt for breakaway success at this year’s Tour de France, with headline rider Niki Terpstra already getting into the mix earlier in the race.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Team Total Direct Energie’s Wilier Zero SLR.
Team Total Direct Energie’s Wilier Zero SLR full bike specifications
Frameset: Wilier Triestina Zero SLR
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Wheelset: FFWD F3D
Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab Pro Tour, 25mm
Handlebars/stem: Wilier Triestina Zero
Handlebar tape: Prologo One Touch
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Prologo Dimension with carbon rails
Seat post: Wilier Triestina
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
