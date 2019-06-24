Wilier launches Zero SLR

Image 1 of 5 Wilier have launched the new Zero SLR frameset (Image credit: Wilier) Image 2 of 5 Wilier Zero SLR in admiral blue (Image credit: Wilier) Image 3 of 5 Wilier Zero SLR in velvet red (Image credit: Wilier) Image 4 of 5 Wilier Zero SLR in black white (Image credit: Wilier) Image 5 of 5 The frameset adopts Mavic's Speed Release thru-axles (Image credit: Wilier)

Italian frame manufacturer Wilier has added a new, disc brake-only, highly integrated climbing bike, which will be used by Team Total Direct Energie at next month’s Tour de France.

Wilier says the bike is the result of years of research and experimentation at the brand’s Innovation Lab and sees a completely redesigned frame and bigger sibling to the Wilier Zero.7 and Zero.6 Unlimited framesets and uses a brand new carbon layup and technologies.

Alongside the disc brake-specific design, Wilier have made the frame optimised for electronic gearing, claimed aerodynamics, internal cable routing and a brand new, integrated and proprietary cockpit system.

The new Wilier Zero SLR fork has a claimed weight of 340g in the matte black colourway and features an asymmetric design to cope with the forces produced from a disc brake setup. Wilier also increased the distance between the fork blades and the wheel, with the wider stance a claimed improvement in aerodynamics and inspired by Wilier’s Turbine triathlon frameset.

Constructed from Wilier’s proprietary HUS-MOD carbon fibre, a material the brand says is superior to any other materials they have previously used. Strategically increasing stiffness in targeted areas on the frame, the Zero SLR has an increased stiffness to weight ratio of more than 16 percent compared to the current Zero.6 frame and the Zero.7 by 24 percent.

Tyre clearances front and rear are a claimed 28mm.

Alongside the frame and fork updates, Wilier have also released the Zero SLR with an integrated cockpit system, with proprietary spacers and full internal routing.

The disc brake-only design means that only thru-axles are needed on the frameset and Wilier have adopted Mavic’s Speed Release thru-axle system, which allows the wheel to be removed from the frame without the need to fully extract the thru-axle from the frame.

Like most modern racing frames, the Wilier Zero SLR also has a proprietary D-profile carbon seat post and replicates a similar profile as seen on the brand’s aero-specific Cento10 framesets. A visible lump on the inside of the main frame triangle at the seat cluster accommodates the seat wedge clamp, accessed via a bolt in the top tube.

Wilier is offering the Zero SLR in six frame sizes, with the brand saying the different sizes will maintain consistent stiffness, handling characteristics and compliance in each size.

The new frame features a press fit bottom bracket and is available in red, blue or black. Pricing starts at €7,700 for a full build including a SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrain.