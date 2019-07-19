La Course by Le Tour de France - Tech Gallery

Image 1 of 61 Streaks of block colour feature on the front end of Thomas' bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 61 La Course completes five laps of the stage 13 Tour de France time trial in the centre of Pau (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 61 Canyon-SRAM's spare bikes were equipped with Schwalbe Pro One 28mm tubeless tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 61 Team Virtu's Storck Platinum bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 61 Team Sunweb were racing predominantly on Cervelo S5 Disc framesets (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 61 Parkhotel Valkenburg pair their Factor framesets with Black Inc wheels (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 61 Demi Vollering's Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 61 A look at the Movistar Canyons (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 61 Paula Andrea Patino raced with a team-issue Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 61 Eri Yonamine's Cippolini NK1K (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 61 Leah Thomas has a special finish on her Chapter 2 Rere (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 61 Van der Breggen's bike was equipped with a SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 61 Canyon-SRAM's Alena Amialiusik has some custom Boa dials on her Suplest shoes featuring the flag of her native Belarus (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 61 The Canyon-SRAM bikes and wheels are easily identifiable in their eye-catching finishes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 61 The Zipp 454 NSW Disc wheels are paired with Schwalbe Pro TT tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 61 Tan wall tyres are complemented by the black finish and coloured highlights on the Canyon-SRAM bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 61 Hosking's name adorns the plate at the head of the top tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 61 Julie van der Velde's Ridley Liz SLX (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 61 The Mitchelton-Scott riders pair their Scott bikes with finishing kit from Syncros (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 61 Several Triathlon-specific saddles wear seen in the peloton (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 21 of 61 WNT Rotor were racing with disc brake equipped Orbea Orca framesets (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 61 WNT Rotor use tyres from German brand Wolfpack (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 61 FDJ race with framesets from Lapierre (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 24 of 61 Ale-Cipollini race with Ursus wheels (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 25 of 61 The Italian squad race with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 26 of 61 Lizzie Deignan's Trek Emonda Disc (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 27 of 61 Abi Mickey from Rally UHC has team colour-matching Boa dials on her new Giro Imperial shoes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 28 of 61 A look at the SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD levers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 29 of 61 A small piece of electrical tape prevents any rattling from the tubular valves on the Bontrager Aeolus rims (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 30 of 61 Chloe Hosking's Cippolini NK1K (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 31 of 61 A look at the Movistar team issue Fizik R1 Infinito shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 61 Tibco - SVB race with disc brake equipped Fuji framesets The Valcar Cylance team raced on a mix of Cannondale SystemSix and old SuperSix Evo models Lizzy Banks' bike was equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 mechanical groupset A Bigla rider was seen wearing S-Works 7 shoes in Sagan Collection colours, which conveniently match the team colours Tibco - SVB also use Praxis cranksets The Trek-Segafredo framesets feature team graphics on the inside of the forks and seat stays Marta cavalli raced with Veloflex Arenburg tyres 140mm Shimano Ultegra rotors were used on some of the Valcar Cylance Cannondales Cecile Uttrup Ludwig races with an old Specialized saddle All of the Boels-Dolmans riders were racing with Specialized's female-specific Mimic saddle Each of the Bigla riders had a CeramicSpeed OSPW system with jocky wheels matching the turquoise team colours Valcar Cylance had a mix of Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace components The Bigla team bikes feature a detailed graphic on the top tubes Van der Breggen opts for an S-Works Prevail helmet and sunglasses from American brand Roka Ruth Winder wears the stars and stripes of the current US road champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wears her eye-catching South African national champion jersey Mikayla Harvey's Chapter 2 Rere Trek-Segafredo's Lizzie Deignan wears rainbow bands on her sleeve cuffs as a former world champion The Valcar Cylance riders have a mix of purple and fluoro yellow framesets It isn't just Team Ineos at the Tour de France who have spent some mony on wheels from German brand Lightweight The Movistar team share the same bikes and kit as the men's team but ran 11-speed Campagnolo EPS groupsets instead of the latest 12-speed French national champion Jade Wiel went all-in with her FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine kit Van der Breggen's Zipp wheels also get the rainbow treatment Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC Vos' Liv frameset was equipped with new wheels from Giant's component brand Cadex Alice Barnes has gone for a classic look on her British national champion's jersey Another former (multiple) world champion in Marianne Vos has a rainbow collar and cuffs The Boels-Dolmans Specialized Tarmac Disc framesets feature eye-catching orange geometric designs Current world champion Anna van der Breggen has a custom painted Specialized Tarmac Disc The Bigla team race with helmets and sunglasses from Endura

La Course by Le Tour de France was won by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) in Pau on Friday, with the Dutchwoman beating Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann and Bigla's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in an uphill sprint to the finish line.

Ahead of the race, Cyclingnews had a look at the tech on display at the Women's WorldTour race, with plenty of different and new bikes and components on display.

The teams taking part in the race have vastly varying budgets, resulting in an array of groupsets and drivetrain components on display from mechanical Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace through to the latest SRAM RED eTap AXS and Shimano Di2 offerings.

Plenty of national jerseys were on display at the race after their first outings at last week's Giro Rosa and following the majority of northern hemisphere nations undertaking their national championships on the last weekend of June. Former world champions Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Vos – who won the race – wore their team issue jerseys with rainbow bands around their sleeve cuffs to denote their former world titles.

Earlier this year, Specialized announced they would no longer be making gender-specific bikes following the analysis of thousands of bike fits. The data concluded that there was no gender correlation for frame geometry and so the brand have simply increased the range and number of sizes available of their frames to ensure riders have the best possible fit, regardless of gender.

One obvious area that does need to be gender-specific is saddles and while many riders get on well with men's or non-gendered saddles, many others don't. There were several of Specialized’s popular Mimic saddles being used at the race, alongside triathlon saddles and non-sponsor correct options.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was seen ahead of the race with an old Specialized saddle, which is no longer in production but clearly works for her. In the Tour de France, Team Ineos have recently made headlines by using Lightweight Obermayer wheels, which Uttrup Ludwig was also seen with at the startling in Pau.

CCC-Liv share the majority of their components, clothing and accessories with the CCC men's team, albeit using female-specific Liv bikes as opposed to Giant framesets. Giant recently announced the launch of their Cadex wheels and components lined and Vos was the only CCC-Liv rider who was racing with the new brand's wheels at La Course.

Click through the gallery above for a close look at all of the tech on show at La Course by Le Tour de France.