Tour de France: Huge stage 13 time trial tech gallery

Image 1 of 74 CCC Team's Lucasz Wisniowski's Giant Trinity TT with the newly released Cadex wheels (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 74 A look at Julian Alaphilippe's special yellow turbo trainer (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 74 Geraint Thomas sits by the start ramp ahead of his effort in a Castelli speedsuit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 74 Smooth front areas of the over socks and textured rear sections should help to improve air flow (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 74 Team Sunweb go for the same smooth/textured finish on their oversocks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 74 Riders will take a spare set of wheels to the start line just in case of any last minute punctures (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 74 This Bora-hansgrohe rider had a satellite sprint shifter glued to the underside of his base bars (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 74 EF Education First gave their chains a special wax lubricant for the TT (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 74 Some Movistar riders raced with Continental GP5000 tubeless tyres on their front wheels with Continental tubulars on the rear (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 74 A Bora-hansgrohe mechanic used cable ties to secure these extra shifters for Emanuel Buchmann (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 74 The Sportful speedsuit for Bora-hansgrohe features a super-low neck line (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 74 Steven Kruijswijk had a custom carbon extension to his cockpit with Vision stickers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 74 Each of the classification leaders at the race raced with special speedsuits produced by Le Coq Sportif (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 74 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Bolide featured a Welsh dragon on the head tube cluster (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 74 A look at Alaphilippe's yellow speedsuit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 74 Trek-Segafredo had what looked like an older Lightweight Autobahn rear wheel with team decals attached (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 74 A close look at the special leaders' speedsuits from Le Coq Sportif (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 74 British TT champion Alex Dowsett was wearing what appears to be a new TT helmet from Oakley (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 74 Most riders completed the stage with aero oversocks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 74 A look at the Groupama FDJ oversocks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 21 of 74 Most of the Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-hansgrohe bikes featured Roval 321 rear disc wheels with Specialized's Riding for Focus decals (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 74 Trek-Segafredo's oversocks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 74 Both of the Specialized sponsored teams used S-Works Turbo Cotton clinchers for the TT (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 24 of 74 Australian national TT champion Luke Durbridge wears a custom Scott TT helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 25 of 74 Michael Schar raced the stage with a rear facing GoPro (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 26 of 74 This Bora-hansgrohe rider had a satellite sprint shifter glued to the underside of his base bars (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 27 of 74 Astana generally use Shimano Ultegra chains and the Tour de France is no exception (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 28 of 74 A look at Adam Yates' cockpit setup (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 29 of 74 Tim Wellens has been racing with a custom polka dot road helmet but didn't get the same treatment with his TT helmet from HJC (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 30 of 74 Katusha-Alpecin have been racing at the Tour de France with team-issue red Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 31 of 74 Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Kung is the Swiss national time trial champion (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 32 of 74 Lapierre's DRS base bars are flat and super deep (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 33 of 74 Plenty of forearm padding for this Jumbo-Visma rider (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 34 of 74 Despite the rolling course in Pau, 58t chainrings were a common sight (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 35 of 74 Jumbo-Visma's Amund Jansen had Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series derailleurs on his Bianchi Aquila (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 36 of 74 Team Sunweb's Cervelo P5 Disc bikes were paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 Disc front wheels (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 37 of 74 Some riders opted for additional satellite shifters alongside the several electronic shifter buttons located around the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 38 of 74 A look at one of the Team Sunweb Cervelo P5 Disc cockpit setups (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 39 of 74 Peter Sagan also had a special Tacx turbo trainer, this time in green for the leader of the points competition (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 40 of 74 Elite also produce special, low-profile bidons for time trialling (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 41 of 74 Team Cofidis were racing on Kuota Kalibur Disc TT bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 42 of 74 Some of the Cofidis riders are fans of CeramicSpeed's OSPW system and their TT bikes get the treatment too (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 43 of 74 Simon Yates' Scott Plasma (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 44 of 74 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 45 of 74 Several teams choose to mount the Di2 junction box underneath the saddle to keep it out of the wind but easily accessible (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 46 of 74 CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleur upgrades were also seen on some of the Dimension Data BMC Timemachine bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 47 of 74 It appears that Dimension Data were another team on clinchers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 48 of 74 EF Education First pair their Cannondale SiSL cranks with aero chainrings from FSA (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 49 of 74 Alexey Lutsenko's Argon 18 E-119 Disc (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 50 of 74 Team Ineos' Pinarello Bolide TT bikes ahead of the stage start (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 51 of 74 Some of the Team Ineos riders raced with the 3D printed, titanium cockpits from Pinarello's component brand Most, which were first seen at the Tour de France in Dusseldorf two years ago (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 52 of 74 The majority of the Bora-hansgrohe team raced on the new Specialized S-Works Shiv TT but there were a few of the old model spotted (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 53 of 74 Tacx produced special turbo trainers for the classification leaders they have on their books, including this polka-dot version for Tim Wellens (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 54 of 74 Vincenzo Nibali and Rohan Dennis were given special handlebars for time trials, rumoured to be around £10,000, but only Nibali got to use his on the stage (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 55 of 74 Bahrain-Merida have custom turbo trainer mats for each rider, presumably so they know which bike is there's when warming up (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 56 of 74 25mm tyres are so prominent on road stages now, seeing 23mm tyres seems strange (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 57 of 74 Several Trek-Segafredo riders raced the TT with SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrains set up in a 1X format, with K-Edge providing bulky chain catchers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 58 of 74 A closer look at the 1X drivetrain setup used by Trek-Segafredo for the stage (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 59 of 74 Julian Alaphilippe's treated yellow chain (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 60 of 74 There is a possibility someone on Bahrain-Merida was using 'R.D.'s wheels for the stage (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 61 of 74 Each of the Bahrain-Merida riders had their initials on their race wheelsets (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 62 of 74 Mitchelton-Scott use old Shimano Dura-Ace skewers on their Lightweight Autobahn rear wheels, which have been criticised for their poor aerodynamic performance in the past (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 63 of 74 Mitchelton-Scott have been using Lightweight Autobahn rear wheels for their time trials for some time now (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 64 of 74 The FFWD F9 Disc front wheel used by Total Direct Energie adds a new level to deep dish rims (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 65 of 74 Trek-Segafredo used Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular tyres for the stage (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 66 of 74 Most of the AG2R La Mondiale riders also used CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleurs (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 67 of 74 AG2R La Mondiale's Eddy Merckx time trial bikes look suspiciously like Ridley Dean TT framesets, which are manufactured by the same organisation as Eddy Merckx bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 68 of 74 UAE Team Emirates' Fabio Aru raced in a MET Drone helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 69 of 74 The Cube Aerium TT C:68 as used by Wanty-Gobert (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 70 of 74 Rohan Dennis' TT bike in world champion colours was sat at the back of the Bahrain-Merida bus unused (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 71 of 74 This shot shows the extreme narrowness of the Merida Warp TT bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 72 of 74 Some of the Bahrain-Merida riders used Continental GP5000 clinchers for the TT (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 73 of 74 Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Shiv TT (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 74 of 74 Team Sunweb's Chad Haga warms up in the shade ahead of his effort (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Tour de France stage 13 time trial in Pau on Friday was won emphatically by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who extended his lead in the general classification by 14 seconds on last year's race winner Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos).

Like the road stages at the Tour de France, the time trial stages offer a platform for the latest and greatest in bike tech.

Several leading GC riders were seen with custom carbon cockpit extensions, with rumours circling of a £10,000 price tag in a bid to shave off seconds or limit time losses to the specialists.

Team Ineos continued to use their equally expensive 3D-printed titanium cockpits from Pinarello's component brand Most, which Geraint Thomas raced to second place.

Aero helmets, speedsuits, oversocks and more were all used by riders to get as aero as possible, while ice vests and sleeves were used to try to keep core body temperatures down in the 30-degree sun.

Click through the extensive gallery above for a close look at the tech on display at the Tour de France stage 13 individual time trial in Pau.