Tour de France: Huge stage 13 time trial tech gallery

The Tour de France stage 13 time trial in Pau on Friday was won emphatically by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who extended his lead in the general classification by 14 seconds on last year's race winner Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos).
Like the road stages at the Tour de France, the time trial stages offer a platform for the latest and greatest in bike tech.
Several leading GC riders were seen with custom carbon cockpit extensions, with rumours circling of a £10,000 price tag in a bid to shave off seconds or limit time losses to the specialists.
Team Ineos continued to use their equally expensive 3D-printed titanium cockpits from Pinarello's component brand Most, which Geraint Thomas raced to second place.
Aero helmets, speedsuits, oversocks and more were all used by riders to get as aero as possible, while ice vests and sleeves were used to try to keep core body temperatures down in the 30-degree sun.
Click through the extensive gallery above for a close look at the tech on display at the Tour de France stage 13 individual time trial in Pau.