New Cannondale SuperSix EVO spotted at Criterium du Dauphine
Disc and rim brake versions of new frameset used by EF Education First
An all-new Cannondale SuperSix EVO has been spotted at the Criterium du Dauphine. The brand new frameset is being ridden at the race by EF Education First riders Michael Woods, Simon Clarke and Tejay van Garderen, with spare rim and disc brake versions of the bike also seen on the team cars.
The new frameset features lowered seat stays, a proprietary D-profile seat post and aerodynamic tube profiles throughout the frameset. The rim brake version of the frameset features direct mount brakes front and rear and a spare disc brake version of the bike was at the start of stage 1 of the race in Aurillac, France.
On the UCI’s approved frame and fork list, Cannondale registered the SuperSix EVO 3, SuperSix EVO 3 Disc and respective forks in October 2018. The company also registered CAAD13 and CAAD13 Disc framesets in February this year, which have also not yet been released.
The new frameset follows a similar design from the BMC Teammachine and Specialized Tarmac framesets with lowered seat stays improving both compliance and aerodynamics. The frameset features full internal routing for brake cables and Shimano Di2 wires and a Di2 interface port appears to be located at the head of the down tube.
The forks on the SuperSix EVO feature a shoulder that slots into the down tube of the frame, presumably for improved aerodynamics, while the head tube protrudes ahead of the fork steerer giving the frame a deeper head tube section.
On the disc brake version of the frame, it appears the hydraulic brake hoses enter the top of the protruding head tube section for a cleaner front end design.
Some of the framesets seen appeared to have been given primer paint coats to conceal the new design, however, both Woods and van Garderen’s race bikes were in team livery and featured SuperSix EVO decals on the top tube.
There are three bottle mount bosses on the down tube of the frame, which has been seen in other frame designs and allows for a bottle cage to be positioned lower on the down tube to improve aerodynamics.
The new D-profile seat post is now seen on numerous professional-level race bikes and is often frame-specific. Simon Clarke’s disc brake version of the new Cannondale SuperSix EVO featured a decal to the rear of the post with the model name Hollowgram SL, a model name used on Cannondale’s crank arms.
The Criterium du Dauphine has always been a hotbed for new tech with the race offering teams, mechanics and riders a final race test before the Tour de France next month where big brands often launch products at the biggest race in the world. In recent years, Trek and Specialized have debuted the new Emonda, Madone, Venge and Tarmac framesets at the race.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at what could be the new Cannondale SuperSix EVO and SuperSix EVO Disc.
