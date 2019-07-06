Tour de France bikes: Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F12
New bike for defending champion at 2019 Tour
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) arrives at his 10th Tour de France as defending champion. Unlike last season, Thomas is riding in different team colours after Team Sky became Team Ineos, alongside a new bike in the Pinarello Dogma F12.
The new frameset from the Italian brand was first seen at the Tour de Yorkshire, where Pinarello unveiled the new bike alongside the rebranded British WorldTour squad. The new team image brought with it a change from the team’s iconic blue to a deep red burgundy colour, which also features on the bikes alongside the raw carbon finish.
Thomas’ Pinarello features a Welsh dragon on the head tube cluster, alongside a custom sticker at the head of his top tube, again celebrating his nationality.
Apart from the new frameset, team colours and customisations, Thomas’ Pinarello is equipped with the same finishing kit and drivetrain components as last season’s Tour-winning bike, including a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset and wheels, Fizik saddle and cockpit system from Pinarello’s component brand Most.
Thomas also continues with the GC rider trend of an 11-30 cassette, in conjunction with traditional 53/39 chainrings and his usual 175mm cranks.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F12.
Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 with custom finishes for Geraint Thomas
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39, 175mm cranks
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero X-Light
Handlebar tape: Most
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher
