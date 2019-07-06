Tour de France bikes: Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F12

Image 1 of 13 Geraint Thomas' 2019 Tour de France Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 13 Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 13 Most provides Thomas with a Talon Aero X-Light integrated cockpit system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 13 Both front and rear brakes on the new Pinarello are direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 13 Different colour stickers on wheels denote race wheels versus training wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 13 Thomas sticks with the proven Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 13 Red F12 decals sit on the down tube of the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 13 Team Ineos switch from Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages to Elite Leggero (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 13 Geraint Thomas has a custom sticker on the top tube with the Welsh flag (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 13 A Welsh dragon also adorns the head tube cluster on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 13 A look at the seat cluster on Geraint Thomas' Pinarello (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 13 Team Ineos stick with the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150-P drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 13 The oversize bottom bracket area should improve power transfer (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) arrives at his 10th Tour de France as defending champion. Unlike last season, Thomas is riding in different team colours after Team Sky became Team Ineos, alongside a new bike in the Pinarello Dogma F12.

The new frameset from the Italian brand was first seen at the Tour de Yorkshire, where Pinarello unveiled the new bike alongside the rebranded British WorldTour squad. The new team image brought with it a change from the team’s iconic blue to a deep red burgundy colour, which also features on the bikes alongside the raw carbon finish.

Thomas’ Pinarello features a Welsh dragon on the head tube cluster, alongside a custom sticker at the head of his top tube, again celebrating his nationality.

Apart from the new frameset, team colours and customisations, Thomas’ Pinarello is equipped with the same finishing kit and drivetrain components as last season’s Tour-winning bike, including a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset and wheels, Fizik saddle and cockpit system from Pinarello’s component brand Most.

Thomas also continues with the GC rider trend of an 11-30 cassette, in conjunction with traditional 53/39 chainrings and his usual 175mm cranks.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F12.

Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 with custom finishes for Geraint Thomas

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39, 175mm cranks

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero X-Light

Handlebar tape: Most

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher

