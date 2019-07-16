Tour de France: Rest day training - Gallery

Image 1 of 31 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) Image 2 of 31 Lotto Soudal Tour de France roommates Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens take advantage of the downtime (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Wanty-Gobert riders take in a French cafe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Team Ineos meet the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe drew a crowd for his rest day press conference. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe relaxes with his teammates on the Tour de France rest day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe tests his dexterity on the Tour de France rest day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 31 Kasper Asgreen makes an espresso before the Deceuninck-QuickStep training ride (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 31 There are no rest days for the mechanics and soigneurs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Richie Porte also took his TT bike out on the Tour rest day Image 11 of 31 Dylan Teuns menaced by a giant plushie Image 12 of 31 Team Ineos enjoying the Tour de France rest day Image 13 of 31 David Brailsford at the rest day Image 14 of 31 Egan Bernal on his time trial machine on the rest day Image 15 of 31 Watch where you're going 'mate! Image 16 of 31 Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day Image 17 of 31 Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day Image 18 of 31 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) on the rest day ride Image 19 of 31 Richie Porte and Trek-Segafredo on the rest day Image 20 of 31 Richie Porte Image 21 of 31 Richie Porte Image 22 of 31 Bahrain-Merida Image 23 of 31 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) Image 24 of 31 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) Image 25 of 31 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) Image 26 of 31 Wout Van Aert was in high demand after his Tour de France stage win Image 27 of 31 Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day Image 28 of 31 Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day Image 29 of 31 One of the UAE riders took a detour to cool off Image 30 of 31 Trek-Segafredo opted for high-vis for the rest day Image 31 of 31 Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day

It has been a long 10 days before the first rest day of the 2019 Tour de France, and the riders enjoyed a leisurely day in Albi, aside from the usual media obligations.

Teams took easy cruises on their road bikes, with the exception of Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and other GC contenders who, despite there being two more stages before the individual time trial in Pau, opted to get some preparation done.

Before the riders get to Pau, the peloton has one flat stage that will have the sprinters - in particular Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) - eager to get back on top after being trounced by young Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 10.

Stage 12 on Thursday will be a big test to see if the climbers have kept their form when the peloton traverses the category 1 Col de Peyresourde and Hourquette d'Ancizan before the long descent into Bagneres de Bigorre.

