Tour de France: Rest day training - Gallery

Team Ineos, Trek-Segafredo take time trial bikes for a spin

Image 1 of 31

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)
Image 2 of 31

Lotto Soudal Tour de France roommates Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens take advantage of the downtime

Lotto Soudal Tour de France roommates Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens take advantage of the downtime
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Wanty-Gobert riders take in a French cafe

Wanty-Gobert riders take in a French cafe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Team Ineos meet the press

Team Ineos meet the press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe drew a crowd for his rest day press conference.

Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe drew a crowd for his rest day press conference.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Julian Alaphilippe relaxes with his teammates on the Tour de France rest day

Julian Alaphilippe relaxes with his teammates on the Tour de France rest day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

Julian Alaphilippe tests his dexterity on the Tour de France rest day

Julian Alaphilippe tests his dexterity on the Tour de France rest day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 31

Kasper Asgreen makes an espresso before the Deceuninck-QuickStep training ride

Kasper Asgreen makes an espresso before the Deceuninck-QuickStep training ride
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 31

There are no rest days for the mechanics and soigneurs

There are no rest days for the mechanics and soigneurs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Richie Porte also took his TT bike out on the Tour rest day

Richie Porte also took his TT bike out on the Tour rest day
Image 11 of 31

Dylan Teuns menaced by a giant plushie

Dylan Teuns menaced by a giant plushie
Image 12 of 31

Team Ineos enjoying the Tour de France rest day

Team Ineos enjoying the Tour de France rest day
Image 13 of 31

David Brailsford at the rest day

David Brailsford at the rest day
Image 14 of 31

Egan Bernal on his time trial machine on the rest day

Egan Bernal on his time trial machine on the rest day
Image 15 of 31

Watch where you're going 'mate!

Watch where you're going 'mate!
Image 16 of 31

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day
Image 17 of 31

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day
Image 18 of 31

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) on the rest day ride

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) on the rest day ride
Image 19 of 31

Richie Porte and Trek-Segafredo on the rest day

Richie Porte and Trek-Segafredo on the rest day
Image 20 of 31

Richie Porte

Richie Porte
Image 21 of 31

Richie Porte

Richie Porte
Image 22 of 31

Bahrain-Merida

Bahrain-Merida
Image 23 of 31

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)
Image 24 of 31

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)
Image 25 of 31

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)
Image 26 of 31

Wout Van Aert was in high demand after his Tour de France stage win

Wout Van Aert was in high demand after his Tour de France stage win
Image 27 of 31

Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day

Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day
Image 28 of 31

Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day

Jumbo Visma on the Tour de France rest day
Image 29 of 31

One of the UAE riders took a detour to cool off

One of the UAE riders took a detour to cool off
Image 30 of 31

Trek-Segafredo opted for high-vis for the rest day

Trek-Segafredo opted for high-vis for the rest day
Image 31 of 31

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal became reacquainted with time trial bikes on the rest day

It has been a long 10 days before the first rest day of the 2019 Tour de France, and the riders enjoyed a leisurely day in Albi, aside from the usual media obligations.

Teams took easy cruises on their road bikes, with the exception of Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and other GC contenders who, despite there being two more stages before the individual time trial in Pau, opted to get some preparation done.

Before the riders get to Pau, the peloton has one flat stage that will have the sprinters - in particular Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) - eager to get back on top after being trounced by young Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 10.

Stage 12 on Thursday will be a big test to see if the climbers have kept their form when the peloton traverses the category 1 Col de Peyresourde and Hourquette d'Ancizan before the long descent into Bagneres de Bigorre.

Click or swipe through the gallery to see the riders of the Tour de France enjoying their rest day.