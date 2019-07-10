Tour de France bikes: Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge

Image 1 of 16 Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 16 Viviani runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 16 A closer look at the front end of Viviani's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 16 Viviani's Venge was photographed ahead of the race fitted with tubeless tyres but raced on tubulars for his stage victory (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 16 Viviani opts for the deep Roval CLX 64 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 16 Shaping on the down tube of the frame helps to reduce air turbulence over the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep use Tacx Ciro bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 16 The Venge uses a proprietary stem, which is paired with the S-Works Aerofly 2 handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 16 The frame-specific Venge seat post houses the Di2 interface port, and is also used on the recently released Shiv TT frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 16 Viviani opts for a Specialized S-Works Toupe saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 16 Lowered seat stays are a common feature on modern aero framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 16 Specialized's sponsored teams generally run 26mm tyres, regardless of tubular, clincher or tubeless (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 16 A look at the rear wheel on Viviani's Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 16 Viviani runs 53/39 chainrings for the majority of his racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 16 The Venge is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 16 A look at the front profile of the Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Elia Viviani took his first stage victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday and a second in as many days for his team Deceuninck-QuickStep. Teammate Julian Alaphillipe won stage 3 on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, while Viviani opted for all-out speed on the flatter stage 4 with an S-Works Venge.

Like Alaphilippe’s Tarmac, Viviani’s Venge runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 disc brake groupset, but instead of Roval CLX 50 wheels, Viviani ran the deeper and more aerodynamic CLX 64 option.

Photographed here a day before the race started, Viviani’s Venge was setup with tubeless S-Works Turbo Rapidair tyres, which several Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Jansgrohe riders are likely to test throughout the race. For his stage victory, however, Viviani stayed with the tried and tested tubular tyre option.

After four stages, Deceuninck-QuickStep are halfway to achieving their stage haul from last year’s race, in which they won two stages apiece though Alaphilippe and Fernando Gaviria.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Venge.

Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura_Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: Specialized S-Works Aerofly 2

Handlebar tape: SupaCaz

Stem: Specialized Venge

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe

Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Bryton Aero

Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount

