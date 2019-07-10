Tour de France bikes: Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge
Italian sprinter wins stage 4 for Deceuninck-QuickStep
Elia Viviani took his first stage victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday and a second in as many days for his team Deceuninck-QuickStep. Teammate Julian Alaphillipe won stage 3 on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, while Viviani opted for all-out speed on the flatter stage 4 with an S-Works Venge.
Related Articles
Tour de France bikes: Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F12
Tour de France bikes: Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge
Tour de France mega tech gallery: 99 images from stage 2 team time trial
Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
Tour de France bikes: Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc
Viviani defeated by slow puncture in Tour de France sprint
Tour de France bikes: Team Total Direct Energie Wilier Zero SLR
Deceuninck-QuickStep bringing strong Classics team to RideLondon-Surrey Classic
Like Alaphilippe’s Tarmac, Viviani’s Venge runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 disc brake groupset, but instead of Roval CLX 50 wheels, Viviani ran the deeper and more aerodynamic CLX 64 option.
Photographed here a day before the race started, Viviani’s Venge was setup with tubeless S-Works Turbo Rapidair tyres, which several Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Jansgrohe riders are likely to test throughout the race. For his stage victory, however, Viviani stayed with the tried and tested tubular tyre option.
After four stages, Deceuninck-QuickStep are halfway to achieving their stage haul from last year’s race, in which they won two stages apiece though Alaphilippe and Fernando Gaviria.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Venge.
Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura_Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 64
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Specialized S-Works Aerofly 2
Handlebar tape: SupaCaz
Stem: Specialized Venge
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe
Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Bryton Aero
Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount
Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy