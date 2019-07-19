Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Image 1 of 16 Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Shiv TT (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 16 The most prominent design feature on the new Shiv TT is the extremely low seat stays (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 16 The Shiv is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150-P drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 16 Ahead of the TTT in Brussels, Alaphilippe's chain was treated with a wax lube but on stage 13 the lube was yellow to match his jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 16 The Roval 321 Disc raises awareness of the Riding For Focus program from Specialized (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 16 Alaphilippe raced stage 13 of the Tour de France with S-Works Turbo Cotton clinchers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 16 Alaphilippe uses a Specialized Sitero saddle for his TT efforts (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 16 A small name decal sits on the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 16 Tacx produce a TT-specific bottle cage and bidon for maximum aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 16 The new Shiv TT shares the same seat post as the Specialized Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 16 A look at Julian Alaphilippe's cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 16 The handlebar extensions feature a TT-specific K-Edge computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 16 Grip tape is often used on TT bikes over handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 16 A look at the Roval CLX 64 front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 16 The front end of the new Shiv TT was completely redesigned compared to the previous iteration (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 16 The frontal profile of the bike is designed to cut through the air with minimal turbulance (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second stage at the 2019 Tour de France with an emphatic victory on the stage 13 individual time trial in Pau.

Alaphilippe was riding a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT, which was launched in the build-up to this year’s race after being first spotted at the Giro d’Italia in May, and photographed here ahead of the race Grand Depart in Brussels.

The new Shiv TT is only available with disc brakes, features several aerodynamic updates, plus Specialized say the Shiv TT has the handling of a normal race-focused road bike as opposed to a normal time trial bike.

The Roval CLX 64 front wheel and Roval 321 Disc rear wheel are paired with Specialized S-Works Turbo clincher tyres. Decals on the Roval 321 Disc rear wheel look to raise awareness for Specialized’s Riding For Focus program.

For the stage 13 TT in Pau, Alaphilippe raced with a special, coloured wax chain lubricant in the yellow of his yellow jersey.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT.

Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 58/42 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval 321 Disc

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton clinchers, 26mm

Handlebars/stem: Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Handlebar tape: n/a

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Sitero

Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Aero

Computer: Bryton (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount

