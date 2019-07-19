Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
Tour de France stage 13 individual time trial winner’s bike
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second stage at the 2019 Tour de France with an emphatic victory on the stage 13 individual time trial in Pau.
Alaphilippe was riding a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT, which was launched in the build-up to this year’s race after being first spotted at the Giro d’Italia in May, and photographed here ahead of the race Grand Depart in Brussels.
The new Shiv TT is only available with disc brakes, features several aerodynamic updates, plus Specialized say the Shiv TT has the handling of a normal race-focused road bike as opposed to a normal time trial bike.
The Roval CLX 64 front wheel and Roval 321 Disc rear wheel are paired with Specialized S-Works Turbo clincher tyres. Decals on the Roval 321 Disc rear wheel look to raise awareness for Specialized’s Riding For Focus program.
For the stage 13 TT in Pau, Alaphilippe raced with a special, coloured wax chain lubricant in the yellow of his yellow jersey.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT.
Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 58/42 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval 321 Disc
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton clinchers, 26mm
Handlebars/stem: Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
Handlebar tape: n/a
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Sitero
Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge
Bottle cages: Tacx Aero
Computer: Bryton (not photographed)
Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount
