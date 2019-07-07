Tour de France bikes: Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge

Trending

Peter Sagn's Specialized S-Works Venge for the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at the front end of Sagan's bike
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Specialized's pro riders use white decals for maximum brand exposure on the road
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sagan's Venge runs 160mm disc rotors on the front and 140mm on the rear
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sagan runs a 145mm Specialized Venge stem
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The three-time world champion opts for satellite sprint shifters on his handlebar drops
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Bora-hansgrohe use Wahoo Elemnt computers
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The top tube has a split between the glitter and matt finishes
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sagan's saddle of choice is an S-Works Romin Evo
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Instead of the team-issue stickers on the seat cluster, Sagan has his own custom finish
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Three bands on the drive-side chain stay represent Sagan's three world championship titles
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sagan's Venge was fitted with an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 cassette
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Like most of his Bora-hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates, Sagan runs 26mm S-Works Turbo tyres
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
K-Edge provide Peter Sagan with a chain catcher
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sagan's Venge is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Di2 interface port is located in the seat post of the Venge
(Image credit: Josh Evans)

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) arrived at the 2019 Tour de France in search of a record seventh green jersey. And as the outright favourite for the points jersey, the Slovakian didn't have too bad a start to his campaign – although he was left a little frustrated – when he finished second to surprise winner Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) on the opening stage.

Just like at last year's Tour de France, Sagan is racing the sprint stages on a Specialized S-Works Venge in his custom-painted Sagan Collection finish, with its combination of metallic, glitter and matt paint finishes.

Sagan's Specialized is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset, including Shimano Dura-Ace disc brakes. Specialized's sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe have raced exclusively on disc brakes for the 2019 season, and seeing as the latest version of the Venge is disc brake-only, Sagan's Tour de France race bike is no exception.

Alongside the Venge, Sagan will also have the option to race on a Tarmac for the hillier and mountain stages, plus a Shiv TT for the time trial stages.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge.

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo

Handlebars: Specialized S-Works Aerofly 2, 420mm
Handlebar tape: SupaCaz
Stem: Specialized Venge, 145mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: Specialized Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher

