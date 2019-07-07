Tour de France bikes: Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge
Custom-painted aero frameset for green jersey favourite
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) arrived at the 2019 Tour de France in search of a record seventh green jersey. And as the outright favourite for the points jersey, the Slovakian didn't have too bad a start to his campaign – although he was left a little frustrated – when he finished second to surprise winner Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) on the opening stage.
Related Articles
Peter Sagan to ride Specialized through 2021 as Bora-Hansgrohe extend partnership
Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe reveal new white jersey for Tour de France
Peter Sagan: The Tour de France sprints are always a big mess
Peter Sagan vents frustration after second place in Tour de France opening sprint
Tour de France 2019: Stage 2 finish line quotes
Tour de France mega tech gallery: 99 images from stage 2 team time trial
Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page
Tour de France bikes: Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge
Tour de France bikes: Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc
Tour de France bikes: Tim Wellens' custom Ridley Helium SLX
Tour de France bikes: Dan Martin's Colnago V2-R
Tour de France: Peter Sagan rides new Specialized e-bike on rest day – Gallery
Just like at last year's Tour de France, Sagan is racing the sprint stages on a Specialized S-Works Venge in his custom-painted Sagan Collection finish, with its combination of metallic, glitter and matt paint finishes.
Sagan's Specialized is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset, including Shimano Dura-Ace disc brakes. Specialized's sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe have raced exclusively on disc brakes for the 2019 season, and seeing as the latest version of the Venge is disc brake-only, Sagan's Tour de France race bike is no exception.
Alongside the Venge, Sagan will also have the option to race on a Tarmac for the hillier and mountain stages, plus a Shiv TT for the time trial stages.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge.
Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 64
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo
Handlebars: Specialized S-Works Aerofly 2, 420mm
Handlebar tape: SupaCaz
Stem: Specialized Venge, 145mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: Specialized Venge
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher
Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy