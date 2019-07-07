Tour de France bikes: Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge

Image 1 of 16 Peter Sagn's Specialized S-Works Venge for the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 16 A look at the front end of Sagan's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 16 Specialized's pro riders use white decals for maximum brand exposure on the road (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 16 Sagan's Venge runs 160mm disc rotors on the front and 140mm on the rear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 16 Sagan runs a 145mm Specialized Venge stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 16 The three-time world champion opts for satellite sprint shifters on his handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 16 Bora-hansgrohe use Wahoo Elemnt computers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 16 The top tube has a split between the glitter and matt finishes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 16 Sagan's saddle of choice is an S-Works Romin Evo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 16 Instead of the team-issue stickers on the seat cluster, Sagan has his own custom finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 16 Three bands on the drive-side chain stay represent Sagan's three world championship titles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 16 Sagan's Venge was fitted with an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 16 Like most of his Bora-hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates, Sagan runs 26mm S-Works Turbo tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 16 K-Edge provide Peter Sagan with a chain catcher (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 16 Sagan's Venge is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 16 The Di2 interface port is located in the seat post of the Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) arrived at the 2019 Tour de France in search of a record seventh green jersey. And as the outright favourite for the points jersey, the Slovakian didn't have too bad a start to his campaign – although he was left a little frustrated – when he finished second to surprise winner Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) on the opening stage.

Just like at last year's Tour de France, Sagan is racing the sprint stages on a Specialized S-Works Venge in his custom-painted Sagan Collection finish, with its combination of metallic, glitter and matt paint finishes.

Sagan's Specialized is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset, including Shimano Dura-Ace disc brakes. Specialized's sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe have raced exclusively on disc brakes for the 2019 season, and seeing as the latest version of the Venge is disc brake-only, Sagan's Tour de France race bike is no exception.

Alongside the Venge, Sagan will also have the option to race on a Tarmac for the hillier and mountain stages, plus a Shiv TT for the time trial stages.

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo

Handlebars: Specialized S-Works Aerofly 2, 420mm

Handlebar tape: SupaCaz

Stem: Specialized Venge, 145mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: Specialized Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher

