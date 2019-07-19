Tour de France: Huge race tech gallery

Image 1 of 69 Michael Woods' Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 69 The wheels feature carbon rims, hubs and specially bonded spokes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 69 A small piece of tape inside the computer mount will give an added level of security and prevent any rattling (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 69 Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens has a polka dot bike and helmet to match his jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 69 A look at the front end of Alejandro Valverde's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 69 The head tube on Martin's bike features a prominent hour glass shape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 69 The oversize bottom bracket are should also help to improve power transfer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 69 A Team Ineos mechanic checks each rider's tyre pressures with a digital gauge ahead of each stage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 69 Andre Greipel has a custom painted BH G8 Disc, featuring his famous gorilla logo on the head tube cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 69 The new Cube also features an aerodynamic, integrated cockpit system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 69 Sagan's wheels are also denoted by stickers beearing the three-time world champion's logo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 69 Ivan Garcia Cortina has the Spanish flag on the inside of his forks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 69 Soren Kragh Andersen's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 69 Romain Bardet is racing with limited edition wheels from Mavic, which celebrate the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 69 Richie Porte's Trek Emonda (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 69 Bahrain-Merida have issued each of their riders with national flag decals on the inside of the fork legs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 69 Trek-Segafredo's first choice race bikes feature a marbled red design from Trek custom paint program (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 69 Several UAE Team Emirates riders continue to race on tubeless Vittoria tyres at the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 69 A yellow band around the seat tube of Geraint Thomas' Pinarello denotes his Tour de France victory in 2018 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 69 Several riders were seen using Garmin Edge 130 computers for stage 12, possibly in an effort to shave a few more grams for the climbing stages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 69 Wellens pairs his custom frameset with a super-aggressive Deda stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 69 K-Edge have also provided the mid-point race leader with a special yellow out-front computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 69 Prologo have issued a handful of riders with special edition saddles for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 69 The Team Ineos leader also has a Welsh dragon on his head tube to celebrate his nationality (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 69 Matteo Trentin runs satellite sprint shifters in a trigger position on his handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 69 Richie Porte appears to be using SRAM RED 11-speed chainrings instead of the latest, 12-speed SRAM RED AXS components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 69 EF Education First denote their riders' first and second choice bikes with a simple number at the end of their name (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 69 Tanel Kangert was another rider to receive a custom Prologo saddle in his EF Education First team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 69 Special bidons were also given to the riders for stage 12 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 69 Barguil's bike features the French national colours on the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 69 Rainbow stripes and gold trim along the top tube celebrate valverde's win (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 69 A few Dimension Data riders run grip tape on the inside of their bottle cages to improve bottle security (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 69 Mikel Landa and his Movistar teammates are leading the team classification at the mid-point of the race and are wearing yellow Abus helmets and jersey numbers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 69 Cofidis' Natnael Berhane uses the Token Shuriken oversized pulley wheel system to improve drivetrain efficiency (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 69 Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 69 A closer look at the Italian flag on Damiano Caruso's Merida forks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 69 Thibaut Pinot's second race bike was equipped with plenty of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 69 Thibaut Pinot's first choice race bike was equipped with older Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 69 Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 40 of 69 Multiple national champion of South Africa Daryl Impey has a custom painted Scott Foil celebrating his title (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 41 of 69 Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac is also in the special Sagan Collection finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 42 of 69 Campagnolo's Bora WTO range of wheels have been used by UAE Team Emirates and now Movistar in a tubeless tyre setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 43 of 69 Dimension Data's Steve Cummings raced stage 12 on ENVE's cyclo-cross specific wheels, which are lighter than the SES 2.2 wheelset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 44 of 69 World champion Alejandro Valverde was one of the Movistar riders testing the new tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 45 of 69 Alexey Lutsenko's custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro celebrates his Kazakh national champion's title (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 46 of 69 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F12 X-Light (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 47 of 69 Dimension Data went all in with orange handlebar tape on stage 12 to celebrate Mandela Day (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 48 of 69 Alejandro Valverde's custom Canyon Ultimate celebrates the Spaniard's world championship title (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 49 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 50 of 69 Jumbo-Visma have stuck firmly with their tried and tested Vittoria tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 51 of 69 Guillaume Martin's Cube Litening C:68X (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 52 of 69 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet continues to race aboard his gold Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 53 of 69 Spot the difference between Adam Yates' tyres versus the rest of his teammates' Pirelli tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 54 of 69 Movistar are also using tubeless tyres at the race and are the first to be seen by Cyclingnews using Continental's tubeless offerings (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 55 of 69 Movistar are using a mix of traditional tubular tyres alongside the tubeless options (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 56 of 69 Warren Barguil has a custom painted BH to celebrate his Franch national title (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 57 of 69 Team Ineos have been racing on Lightweight wheels at the race alongside their usual Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 58 of 69 Several Bora-hansgrohe S-Works Tarmacs were unpainted, likely to contribute to lower weights (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 59 of 69 Lilian Calmejane's Wilier Zero SLR (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 60 of 69 Peter Sagan's bikes are finished in his limited edition Sagan Collection colourways (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 61 of 69 Mitchelton-Scott raced stage 11 of the race on a mix of the new Scott Addict RC and older Foil RC framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 62 of 69 Unlike his Katusha-Alpecin teammates, Ilnur Zakarin is racing on an unpainted Canyon Ultimate (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 63 of 69 The Lightweight wheels save around 400 grams versus Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 C40 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 64 of 69 Dimension Data also celebrated Mandela Day with orange chains from KMC (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 65 of 69 Team Ineos were back on their Lightweight wheels for stage 12 after using them earlier in the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 66 of 69 Tim Wellens has held the polka dot jersey throughout the first part of the race, with Ridley rewarding him with a custom frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 67 of 69 Julian Alaphilippe's custom painted S-Works Tarmac Disc features special yellow accessories to celebrate his yellow jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 68 of 69 UAE Team Emirates are using a mix of tubeless and tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 69 of 69 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Alongside the 12 stages of racing at the 2019 Tour de France – with 12 different winners – there has been plenty of fascinating tech on show at this year’s race.

New tech including tubeless tyres, while 12-speed groupsets are making their official debut at this year’s Tour after being introduced over the past year into the WorldTour peloton. Custom frames, wheels, components and more are on display as each brand vies for attention as the world watches the biggest race in the sport.

Tubeless tyres

UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff became the first rider to take a WorldTour victory on tubeless tyres earlier this year. Despite a less successful race with the tyres at Paris-Roubaix, the team have continued to race on the Vittoria Corsa tyres and at least half of the team have been racing with the tyres at this year’s Tour de France.

EF Education First, who again use Vittoria tyres, and the Specialized-sponsored teams Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep have also been seen racing on the tyre technology during the season and at the Tour de France.

Continental tyres are used by several WorldTour teams but have yet to be seen being raced on the brand’s tubeless offerings. On stage 11, however, Movistar Team riders including current world champion Alejandro Valverde, were seen racing on Continental GP5000 tubeless tyres for the stage in conjunction with Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 wheels – the first time Cyclingnews has seen Continental’s tubeless offerings at a WorldTour race.

Not always. Despite certain manufacturers paying seven-figure sums to support and provide equipment for some WorldTour teams, they often have the option to use other brands due to a 'performance first' clause in their sponsorship contracts.

Team Ineos made headlines earlier in the race by showing that a principle team partner in Shimano didn’t quite cut the mustard in terms of weight savings for wheels.

The British WorldTour squad have at least 16 pairs of Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer carbon wheels, at around £5,000 per set, in an attempt to save a few hundred grams on their bikes. The question remains as to why the team, with by far the biggest budget in the sport, have to worry about the weight of their bikes when the majority of top-tier bikes can be built with disc brakes and come in under the UCI minimum weight limit of 6.8kg without a worry.

Several other teams aren't always sponsor-correct either, with Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates opting for a marker pen on his preferred tyre brand over the options provided by team sponsor Pirelli, while Groupama-FDJ’s leader Thibaut Pinot runs Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series wheels despite the updated R9100 series wheels being launched around three years ago.

New bikes

June and July are always saturated with new bike launches as manufacturers try to piggyback onto the biggest annual sporting event in the world. If truth be told, however, the sheer quantity of new bikes seems to get lost in the noise of the numerous launches, let alone the fact there is a race taking the headlines.

In the last month, we’ve seen a new Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Scott Addict RC, Specialized Shiv TT, Wilier Zero SLR, Cube Litening C:68X, Cannondale CAAD13 and Colnago V3Rs, before we even start mentioning the new wheels and finishing kit components.

All custom everything

The race also gives plenty of national champions, star riders and classification leaders the chance to race in custom kit, accessories, bikes and more, all of which were on display aplenty.

For stage 12, Team Dimension Data – who are registered in South Africa – celebrated Mandela Day with orange handlebar tape, bidons, KMC chains and special Giro Aether helmets to commemorate the occasion.

Click through the gallery above for a close look at some of the new tech on display at the 2019 Tour de France.