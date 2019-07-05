Tour de France national champion jerseys – Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Warren Barguil's Franch national champion jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Toms Skujins' Latvian jersey loses some of its impact with the Trek-Segafredo Tour de France special edition jerseys (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 12 Daryl Impey won his South African title earlier in the year and teammate Matteo Trentin wears the jersey of European road race champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Richeze and Morkov's national jerseys should provide Elia Viviani an easy lead-out train to follow (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Amund Jansen opts for a block Norwegian flag on his jersey with black shorts (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Groupama-FDJ always make the most of their national champions' kits (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Natnael Berhane's Eritrean jersey is some additional colour to the red and white of Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Patrick Konrad shows off his Austrian national jersey (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 12 Max Schachmann is the national champion of Germany (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 12 Alejandro Valverde won his third Spanish national championship but wears the rainbow jersey of the world champion (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 12 Alexey Lutsenko is the Kazakh national champion for the second season (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 12 Michael Morkov retains his Danish title, while Max Richeze won his Argentine jersey back in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France offers many of the recently crowned national champions the first opportunity to wear their freshly designed custom jerseys in a race.

The majority of cycling nations from the northern hemisphere traditionally hold their national championships during the final weekend of June, giving the winners a 12-month window to wear their national colours in the form of a custom jersey. However, the short window between last weekend and Thursday’s team presentation means jersey manufacturers have a tight turnaround to design, produce and ship the jerseys to the Grand Départ in Brussels.

At the 2019 Tour de France, 12 out of the 176 starters in Brussels have the honour of wearing their national colours at the biggest race in the sport. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won a third Spanish national title last week, but, as reigning world champion, the rainbow jersey takes precedence.

Several teams, including Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal and UAE Team Emirates, are wearing special jerseys at the 2019 Tour de France and the national champions’ jerseys are a mix of subtlety and boldness in combining their national colours with their trade team sponsors.

Bora-Hansgrohe have had plenty of practice through their existing national champions and go for a standard design of a white jersey combined with the national colours around the chest, while Amund Jansen of Jumbo-Visma goes all-out with a full Norwegian flag covering the entire jersey.

Last year’s Italian national champion Elia Viviani will have a colourful lead-out train in Michael Morkov (Danish champion) and Max Richeze (Argentine champion), who have opted for block colours with their Deceuninck-QuickStep jerseys, while Sebastien Reichenbach flies the Swiss flag for Groupama-FDJ with a full jersey and shorts combination in block red and white.

Trek-Segafredo’s white and red special-edition jerseys for this year’s Tour somewhat take the limelight away from Toms Skujins’ Latvian champion's jersey, which is almost identical in design to the team’s regular jerseys at the race.

Cofidis’ Natnael Berhane wears the colourful flag of Eritrea, blended with the standard red colours of the French Pro Continental team.

At his home race, French favourite Warren Barguil will have a special experience in racing the Tour de France in the national colours of France. The team have opted for a block jersey design in the French tricolour, paired with the classic look of black shorts.

National champions at the 2019 Tour de France

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sportful – Austria

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sportful – Germany

Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Vermarc – Denmark

Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Vermarc – Argentina

Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Alé – Switzerland

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Endura – Spain

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team), Giordana – Kazakhstan

Amund Jansen (Jumbo-Visma), AGU – Norway

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Giordana – South Africa

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Santini – Latvia

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Nalini – Eritrea

Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Ekoi – France

