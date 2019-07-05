Tour de France national champion jerseys – Gallery
A look at all the new custom jerseys at this year’s race
The Tour de France offers many of the recently crowned national champions the first opportunity to wear their freshly designed custom jerseys in a race.
The majority of cycling nations from the northern hemisphere traditionally hold their national championships during the final weekend of June, giving the winners a 12-month window to wear their national colours in the form of a custom jersey. However, the short window between last weekend and Thursday’s team presentation means jersey manufacturers have a tight turnaround to design, produce and ship the jerseys to the Grand Départ in Brussels.
At the 2019 Tour de France, 12 out of the 176 starters in Brussels have the honour of wearing their national colours at the biggest race in the sport. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won a third Spanish national title last week, but, as reigning world champion, the rainbow jersey takes precedence.
Several teams, including Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal and UAE Team Emirates, are wearing special jerseys at the 2019 Tour de France and the national champions’ jerseys are a mix of subtlety and boldness in combining their national colours with their trade team sponsors.
Bora-Hansgrohe have had plenty of practice through their existing national champions and go for a standard design of a white jersey combined with the national colours around the chest, while Amund Jansen of Jumbo-Visma goes all-out with a full Norwegian flag covering the entire jersey.
Last year’s Italian national champion Elia Viviani will have a colourful lead-out train in Michael Morkov (Danish champion) and Max Richeze (Argentine champion), who have opted for block colours with their Deceuninck-QuickStep jerseys, while Sebastien Reichenbach flies the Swiss flag for Groupama-FDJ with a full jersey and shorts combination in block red and white.
Trek-Segafredo’s white and red special-edition jerseys for this year’s Tour somewhat take the limelight away from Toms Skujins’ Latvian champion's jersey, which is almost identical in design to the team’s regular jerseys at the race.
Cofidis’ Natnael Berhane wears the colourful flag of Eritrea, blended with the standard red colours of the French Pro Continental team.
At his home race, French favourite Warren Barguil will have a special experience in racing the Tour de France in the national colours of France. The team have opted for a block jersey design in the French tricolour, paired with the classic look of black shorts.
National champions at the 2019 Tour de France
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sportful – Austria
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sportful – Germany
Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Vermarc – Denmark
Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Vermarc – Argentina
Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Alé – Switzerland
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Endura – Spain
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team), Giordana – Kazakhstan
Amund Jansen (Jumbo-Visma), AGU – Norway
Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Giordana – South Africa
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Santini – Latvia
Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Nalini – Eritrea
Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Ekoi – France
