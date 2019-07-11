Tour de France bikes: Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc

Image 1 of 14 Patrick Bevin's Giant Proper Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 14 A look at th earo profile of the handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 14 The new Cadex Boost saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 14 White decals are overlaid onto the raw carbon frame finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 14 Fouriers provides the team with out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 14 Like nearly all modern aero bikes, the Propel features a proprietary seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 14 Bevin uses a massive 150mm stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 14 A look at the seat cluster on Bevin's Giant Propel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 14 The Cadex wheels are available in 45mm and 64mm rim depths (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 14 CCC Team have been testing the Cadex components throughout the season under Overachieve branding (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 14 Bevin runs a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 14 Bevin is also following the more and more common trend of running an 11-30 cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 14 The front wheel is equipped with a 160mm Shimano Dura-Ace disc brake rotor (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 14 Bevin sticks with the tried and tested Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres over the tubeless options from Cadex (Image credit: Josh Evans)

On the eve of the 2019 Tour de France, CCC Team and Giant unveiled the all-new wheels, components and finishing kit brand Cadex, which is being used by the team during this year's race.

Patrick Bevin arrived with the team on the hunt for stage wins, but a crash early in the race and the subsequent broken ribs caused the New Zealander to be the first rider to abandon this year's race ahead of the start on stage 6.

Ahead of the race, Bevin's Giant Propel Disc was equipped with new wheels and saddle from the new Cadex brand, with the components paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 drivetrain and brakes.

The Cadex range also extends to time trial wheels, which CCC Team used on the stage 2 team time trial, and tyres, however, Bevin's bike was paired with the team's usual Vittoria Corsa Speed tubulars ahead of the race start in Brussels.

Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Giant Propel Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm cranks

Wheelset: Cadex 65

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular

Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR, 390mm

Handlebar tape: Giant

Stem: Giant Propel, 150mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Cadex Boost

Seat post: Giant Propel

Bottle cages: Giant

