Tour de France bikes: Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc
All-new Cadex components paired with aero frameset
On the eve of the 2019 Tour de France, CCC Team and Giant unveiled the all-new wheels, components and finishing kit brand Cadex, which is being used by the team during this year's race.
Patrick Bevin arrived with the team on the hunt for stage wins, but a crash early in the race and the subsequent broken ribs caused the New Zealander to be the first rider to abandon this year's race ahead of the start on stage 6.
Ahead of the race, Bevin's Giant Propel Disc was equipped with new wheels and saddle from the new Cadex brand, with the components paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 drivetrain and brakes.
The Cadex range also extends to time trial wheels, which CCC Team used on the stage 2 team time trial, and tyres, however, Bevin's bike was paired with the team's usual Vittoria Corsa Speed tubulars ahead of the race start in Brussels.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc.
Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Giant Propel Disc
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm cranks
Wheelset: Cadex 65
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular
Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR, 390mm
Handlebar tape: Giant
Stem: Giant Propel, 150mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Cadex Boost
Seat post: Giant Propel
Bottle cages: Giant
