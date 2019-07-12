The Musette: Rapha, Fizik, Roka eyewear and more

Image 1 of 14 Curve G4 Road Disc wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 14 Fizik Vento Microtext Tacky handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 14 Flashes of white and G4 decals are the only bright flashes on the wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 14 The wheels are specced with either DT Swiss 240 or 350 hubs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 14 Subtle Curve decals feature on the inside of the rim (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 14 The rims are available in 25mm, 35mm, 45mm, or 55mm rim depths (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 14 Roka CP-1X sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 14 The frame has a two-tone white and black finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 14 The sunglasses feature low profile arms (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 14 Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser and Disc Brake cleaner (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 14 Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 14 The jersey features textured materials on the rear to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 14 Rapha Pro Team bib shorts (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 14 Rapha's Pro Team bib shorts come with a name label so your shorts don't get mixed up with your teammates (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing, accessories and more in the sport.

This week's look at Rapha's Pro Team Aero kit, Roka's CP-1X sunglasses – as worn by Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), cleaning products from Peaty's, new handlebar tape from Fizik and carbon road wheels from Australian brand Curve.

Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey and Pro Team bib shorts

Rapha used their WorldTour race-winning skinsuit as inspiration for their Pro Team Aero jersey, which uses a mixture of smooth and textured materials and strategically places them around the jersey for improved aerodynamic performance.

As you’d expect, the jersey has an aggressive fit, optimised for a low riding position, features a full-length front zip, three cargo pockets to the rear and a zipped valuables pocket.

The Rapha Pro Team bib shorts are worn by EF Education First, feature all of the pro-level design features you’d expect from a bib short at this price point and will be able to hold up during the fastest training rides and races.

The wicking fabric is in a very aggressive cut with plenty of compression and support, while the bib straps offers plenty of support without cutting into your shoulders. Rapha’s Pro Team chamois pad is used, which is size-specific depending on what size bib shorts fit you.

Rapha offer the Pro Team Aero jersey and Pro Team bib shorts as a bundle direct from their website.

Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey and Pro Team bib shorts pricing:

Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey: £145 / US$195 / AU$255

Rapha Pro Team 2 bib shorts: £195 / US$270 / AU$340

Roka CP-1X sunglasses

Roka was founded in Austin, Texas by two former All-American swimmers who were on a mission to build the world’s fastest wet suit. The company, via more than 30 patents, now has an array of sports clothing and cycling-specific sunglasses worn by the likes of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team).

The company is a direct to consumer model, aiming to offer the best possible quality without completely breaking the bank. At more than £200, they aren’t budget by any stretch of the imagination, but the presentation, protective case and finish, at face level, look to be of a high quality.

Roka’s eyewear collection extends from traditional aviator style sunglasses to modern casual designs and through to six cycling-specific sports sunglasses, available in an array of lens and frame colour options.

Roka CP-1X sunglasses pricing: £225 / US$240 / €230

Curve G4 Road Disc 35mm wheelset

Curve is an Australian brand specialising in titanium and steel frames, plus carbon forks and a wide range of wheels for nearly all types of riding. The company’s wheels and frames have won multiple cross-continent endurance road and off road races around the world and have also been raced in the Australian national road race championships.

The G4 wheelset is a carbon road rim available in 25mm, 35mm (photographed), 45mm or 55mm rim depths and paired with either DT Swiss 350 CL or 240 CL hubs dependent on specification when ordering.

The G4 rims follow trends of a wider rim, measuring 25mm externally and 18mm internally with the brand saying the wheels are suitable for road tyres 23-28mm wide.

Constructed in T700-T800 Torayca carbon in a unidirectional weave, the rims have a clear lacquer for a subtle finish, which is complemented further with understated decals.

Interestingly, Curve have stuck with clincher tyres and the wheels are not tubeless ready, although the new Curve G4T wheels are available in a tubeless option and go for an even wider rim.

This 35mm, DT 350 spec wheelset weights 1,478g.

Curve G4 Road Disc wheelset pricing: from £1,620

Curve G4T Road Disc wheelset pricing: from £1,395 / AU$1,980

Peaty’s XXX Solvent Degreaser and Disc Brake Cleaner

Retired downhill mountain biker Steve Peat now has a line of bike cleaning products and accessories that can be used in both on- and off-road disciplines.

Peaty’s XXX Solvent Degreaser is designed for the complete removal of bearing greases, waxes, oils and tar stains and can be used on metallic surfaces, carbon fibre, plastics and painted surfaces.

Peaty’s disc brake cleaner is designed to recondition brake pads, reduce squeal, improve performance and dissolve grease and oil.

Both products are biodegradable and come in 400ml cans.

Peaty’s XXX Solvent Degreaser and Disc Brake Cleaner pricing: £7.99 each

Fizik Vento Microtex Tacky Bi-Colour handlebar tape

Fizik have added three fluorescent, blended colourway options to their Microtex Tacky handlebar tape collection. The three options will offer a bright and unique finish to any bike.

The 2mm thick tape is a super-thin option with a non-slip surface for superior control and maximum grip. Each tape is 2350mm long.

Fizik Vento Microteex Tacky Bi-Colour handlebar tape pricing: £29.99 / US$44.99 / €37.90