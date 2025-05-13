Recommended reading

The bikes of Romain Bardet - how the journey from neo-pro to Grand Tour finale captures the most rapid change of tech in pro cycling

By published

A look back at the French star’s first and final grand tour machines as he begins his last grand tour at the Giro d'Italia

Romain Bardet&#039;s 2025 Lapierre race bike
(Image credit: Marijn Sourbron)

This summer, Romain Bardet will retire and hang up his wheels at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Bringing the curtain down on a storied career which spans 14 seasons. One that has seen the classy French rider enjoy his greatest success at the Tour de France.

Bardet has won four stages of his home Grand Tour, the polka dot king of the mountains jersey, as well as wearing the yellow jersey last year after he and teammate Frank van den Broek kept the charging peloton at bay on Stage 1 after a thrilling breakaway effort. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.