Now's the time to buy an electric bike pump, with up to 35% off thanks to the Cyber Monday sales

Black Friday may be behind us, but retailers are still ramping up their deals ahead of Cyber Monday tomorrow. Yes, it's another day dedicated to deals. Are you entertained?!

Anyway, there are actually some useful bits on offer for us cyclists, including an array of electric bike pumps. And as winter has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, they're a far more appealing option compared to hand pumps when you've got cold hands and don't want to be fiddling around with your gloves whilst your ride companions wait.

If electric bike pumps aren't quite your bag, we've put together our list of the best Cyber Monday bike deals to peruse.

In the US, Amazon has the Cycplus AS2 Pro discounted by 32% at $87.99. If you don't need the power of the Pro model, the Cycplus AS2 Tiny pump is also on offer, down to $50.53.

And in the UK, the popular Muc-Off AirMach Pro is 35% off on Merlin Cycles, bringing it down to £64.99. Or if you want to get in on the same deals as our Atlantic cousins, the Cycplus Tiny pump is down to £76.49.

Electric bike pumps are a relatively new product, but they've quickly become popular, with some becoming staples in club riders' saddle bags or jersey pockets. The benefits are numerous; they take up less room than a traditional hand pump and require far less effort to use, which is great in cold weather when your hands aren't really working.

They're also much more accurate at achieving the correct pressure for your tyres, although admittedly, some last longer than others and obviously, once the battery is flat they are nothing but extra weight in your bag.

But, there are plenty of decent options around - we've included some in our best bike pumps guide if you want to see what else is in the market.

In the US, Cycplus is one of the bigger names, and the AS2 is the model that made it onto our best pumps list. Small but mighty, the AS2 Tiny pump charges in 20 minutes, and can pump tyres up to a maximum of 100PSI.

If you don't mind spending a little bit more, however, the AS2 Pro can pump tyres up to 120PSI, and it only takes 120 seconds to reach that pressure on a 25c road tyre. Which means that inflating bigger tyres to lower pressures - more in line with what we all use now- it should be a breeze.

In the UK, Cycplus is still popular, and among the cheaper and more reputable options you can buy. Then there are the options from Muc-Off and Topeak, arguably more recognisable brand names, but the products all share the same concept. And, on Black Friday, all cost under £100.

US deals

Save 15% ($8.92) Cycplus AS2 Tiny Bicycle Pump: was $59.45 now $50.53 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Called the Tiny pump for a reason, the AS2 Tiny is just 97g, ideal for shoving in your jersey pocket for emergencies. It can inflate two tires up to 80PSI on one charge, or one tire up to 100PSI.

Save 32% ($42) Cycplus AS2 Pro Tiny Bicycle Pump: was $129.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The AS2 Pro is Tiny's big sister. It can top a tyre up to 120PSI, and takes 30 minutes to charge fully. It also comes with an LED screen to show you what pressure the tyre is at.

Save 21% ($8.40) Airbank Mini Bike Pump: was $39.99 now $31.59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Much cheaper than its rivals, the Airbank Mini Bike Pump still packs a punch. It can fill a tyre to 100PSI and weighs just 93g. It also uses USB-C charging, so you don't need to buy any proprietary cables.

UK deals

Save 15% (£13.50) Cycplus AS2 Pro Tiny Bicycle Pump: was £89.99 now £76.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Our top electric bike pump, the Cycplus AS2 Pro Tiny Bicycle Pump, is a steal at 35% off on Amazon UK. It can inflate at least two tyres to 120PSI on one charge, making it a saddle bag staple.

Save 25% (£25) Topeak E-Booster Digital Mini Hand Pump: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Tredz Limited Read more Read less ▼ The E-Booster Digital mini pump comes with a digital gauge that makes it easy to read what pressure your tyres are inflating to, and a hose extender to make it easier to attach to the valves.

Why I'd buy an electric bike pump this Black Friday weekend

Electric bike pumps are here to stay, whether you're a convert or not. But this Black Friday weekend, I'd suggest now is the time to try one out if you were on the fence. Sure, they're a bit more expensive than a hand pump (unless you're buying the finest Italian-crafted product, of course), but they also offer benefits over the old manual pumps.

Of course, if you're not sold, there are plenty of old school pumps that don't need charging in our guide to the best bike pumps.

For example, imagine you're on a 100-mile ride. It's mile 76, and you're tired. You've misjudged the terrain and gone out way too hard. The café isn't for another 5 miles, and you suddenly hear the dreaded hiss. Your tyre is flat. Now you could struggle with your tyre, swap or patch your tube if you're running them, and then try your best to get enough air back in the tyre so it passes the finger squeeze test.

If you're doing it by hand, you're unlikely to know what pressure you're pumping to, and it takes a lot of effort to get back riding. If you use an electric pump, sure you still need to change your tube and get your tyre back on. But then the hard part is over, and you can simply attach the pump to the valve and watch the tyre inflate without any extra effort. Magical.

Cycplus has a good range of pumps for different types of riding, and different battery sizes depending on how many punctures you plan on getting in a ride. Then there are brands like Muc-Off and Topeak, who are typically a little more expensive, but if brand name is important, it might be worth paying a premium for.

