I used this torque wrench for years as a professional bike mechanic - It just hit its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, folks. There are all kinds of cycling deals out there, and you may well be on the lookout for others. I'm personally hoping to spot a genuine deal on a bean-to-cup coffee machine.

The Cyclingnews tech team are on the hunt for deals. Stay on top of things with our Black Friday bike deals live page, and our Black Friday bike deals hub.

I like to scout out potential tool deals during sales; I worked as a mechanic for several years, and take a healthy interest in bike and hand tools in general.

I've spotted an excellent deal on the very popular Park Tool TW-5.2 click-style torque wrench on Amazon. Now, this deal is UK-specific, but I've found the best US deal too.

The TW-5.2 currently has a monster 54% off on Amazon UK, meaning you can bag one for £58.38. This is the cheapest the tool has been in over a decade on Amazon and quite possibly ever. It's also being sold by Park Tool's online Amazon store.

In the US, the deal isn't quite as sweet, but I have found a good deal over at Jenson USA on the same unit. If you sign up for Jenson as a member, which is completely free, you can then use the 'INSIDER' discount code, which is advertised on-site. This will let you bag the wrench for $80.76 with 20% off.

A torque wrench is the difference between hoping something's right and knowing it is. This is a great tool to invest in to ensure you're adhering to all manufacturers' torque specs on your bike.

A little on the wrench itself: The TW-5.2 is a small, compact 3/8" square drive torque wrench that covers a 2-14Nm range. Perfect for things like bolts on your handlebars and seat post clamp, up to a Shimano Hollowtec 2 crankset pinch bolt at 12-14Nm.

The unit is adjustable in 0.2Nm increments for accuracy and registers torque values for left and right-hand threaded bolts. It's backed up by a 1-year Park Tool warranty and comes with a tough plastic case.

This certainly isn't the only torque wrench on the market, but it's a very popular model with shops and mechanics as well as home users and is just a solid all-around torque wrench. I've used one an awful lot, and it's never put a foot wrong. Just be sure to zero it after use and try not to drop it or use it as a general ratchet tool.

I spoke with a range of manufacturers and brands on the importance of using a torque wrench. Click the link if you want some extra reading.

This tool's big brother, the TW-6.2, features in my best bike torque wrenches buyers guide if you have your eye on a different kind of wrench.

Save 54% Park Tool T.W-5.2 : was £126.99 now £58.38 at Amazon The Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench is a solid and popular 3/8" square drive torque wrench that covers a 2-14Nm range, perfect for using to torque off a wide range of fasteners on the bike. It also comes in a nice sturdy Park Tool case to keep it safe and clean.

Save 20% Park Tool T.W-5.2 : was $100.95 now $80.76 at Jenson USA You can save 20% on the retail price of this wrench by joining Jenson USA as a member and then using the INSIDER 20% off code to enjoy the listed discount price. This is the same TW-5.2 torque wrench as the UK offer above. A handy thing to have for a range of jobs.

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕 Black Friday cycling clothing: A handpicked roundup of deals on cycling apparel, with everything from socks to speedsuits.

🚸 Black Friday kids' bikes: Our pick of the best deals on kids bikes from the US and UK, with options for all ages.