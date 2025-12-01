Cyber Monday gravel deals - Our personal pick of the best gravel deals from the weekend sales

There are a few hours left of Cyber Monday, and we have been on the hunt for the best deals from the weekend sales. Head to our Cyber Monday bike deals page for our pick of the best.

We've found a range of hot gravel deals today in the Cyber Monday sales, and we've picked out a selection of our favourites. These are some of our favourite components that we have tested with, used and ridden with off-road.

I have chosen a couple of gravel tyres I really like, the Vittoria Terreno T90 mud tyre, which has been perfect for my wet, muddy gravel rides at home this winter, providing loads of traction and grip in the slop. Next is the Pirelli Cinturato RC, a model that rolls well on the road and smooth gravel, but one that provides loads of grip on more technical sections.

Graham has found some great deals on kit that will help you perform the best at your next gravel race. From comfortable bibs, Shimano's latest ravel race shoes, a really aero set of wheels and a dependable set of fast tyres.

Quick Cyber Monday deals

UK Quick deals

Save 25% Vittoria Terreno T90 Endurance: was $75.99 now $56.99 at Jenson USA Read more Read less ▼ I fitted these Terreno T90's in a 45mm size when things got muddy and wet this winter at home. I wanted more grip on the slippery, muddy, mucky sections that make up my gravel test loops. There is so much grip on tap in the mud, and I'm loving riding them; they are a little slower on the road, but for the depths of winter, they are great.

Save 25% Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RC: was $103.90 now $77.94 at Jenson USA Read more Read less ▼ The Cinturato RC is another tyre I'm really fond of. It rolls well on the road and on smoother terrain, but the shoulder knobs provide excellent grip and traction on more technical terrain, which is just what I want. These are great tyres.

Save 26% ($20.79) Continental Terra Speed Tire: was $79.95 now $59.16 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ I really rate these gravel tyres from Continental, they're smooth, fast and predictable in dry conditions. They are also super tough and really easy to set up tubeless as well.

