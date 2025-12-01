Cyber Monday gravel deals - Our personal pick of the best gravel deals from the weekend sales
We've picked a handful of our favourite Cyber Monday gravel deals for you to enjoy
There are a few hours left of Cyber Monday, and we have been on the hunt for the best deals from the weekend sales. Head to our Cyber Monday bike deals page for our pick of the best.
We've found a range of hot gravel deals today in the Cyber Monday sales, and we've picked out a selection of our favourites. These are some of our favourite components that we have tested with, used and ridden with off-road.
I have chosen a couple of gravel tyres I really like, the Vittoria Terreno T90 mud tyre, which has been perfect for my wet, muddy gravel rides at home this winter, providing loads of traction and grip in the slop. Next is the Pirelli Cinturato RC, a model that rolls well on the road and smooth gravel, but one that provides loads of grip on more technical sections.
Graham has found some great deals on kit that will help you perform the best at your next gravel race. From comfortable bibs, Shimano's latest ravel race shoes, a really aero set of wheels and a dependable set of fast tyres.
Quick Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday has begun
- Rapha: Save 25% sitewide
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Mike's Bikes: 25% off Kickr Core
- Specialized: $2000 off Tarmac SL8
- Jenson USA: Up to 90% off cycling gear
- Trek: Huge deals on a range of road gear
- Canyon: Up to 50% off in 'stealth' sale
- Backcountry: Up to 70% off apparel, components
- Aventon: Up to $500 off e-bikes
- REI: Save on Rapha and more
- Capo: 40% off cycling clothing
- Decathlon: Big savings on Van Rysel and B'Twin
I fitted these Terreno T90's in a 45mm size when things got muddy and wet this winter at home. I wanted more grip on the slippery, muddy, mucky sections that make up my gravel test loops. There is so much grip on tap in the mud, and I'm loving riding them; they are a little slower on the road, but for the depths of winter, they are great.
The Cinturato RC is another tyre I'm really fond of. It rolls well on the road and on smoother terrain, but the shoulder knobs provide excellent grip and traction on more technical terrain, which is just what I want. These are great tyres.
I really rate these gravel tyres from Continental, they're smooth, fast and predictable in dry conditions. They are also super tough and really easy to set up tubeless as well.
Backcountry has discounted Velocio's Adventure Cargo bib shorts (all sizes) in this rather fetching Smoked Paprika colourway. If the gravel-coded Climbing Ivy version is more to your taste, Velocio has those discounted to $209.
The deal on the women's version isn't quite as good as the men's, however, although you have to spend $15 more choice of sizes and colours. If these sell out in your size or preferred colour, it's worth checking Velocio's website, which is running the same deal.
Shimano released its latest RX910 S-Phyre Gravel race shoe in August, featuring a completely new upper design and unique Pontoon Cleat System, which adds extra support between the pedal and shoe for improved efficiency.
If you have wide feet, the wide fit versions are also on sale.
These wheels rewrote the book on what we thought aero gravel looked like when they were released. Ultra wide and deep, these are designed to be the fastest gravel wheels around. Wheels purchased individually, but the price above is for a complete wheelset.
