32-inch gravel wheels, aero tyres and more: Six tech highlights from the Cycling World Europe show

With the slow demise of the all-encompassing Eurobike trade show, smaller events across Europe are growing in size and relevance. Cycleworld Düsseldorf is one of those. Originally just a domestic German event, it's grown into a much larger affair, and unlike most fairs of this ilk, this one is in a very cool ex-industrial location with its own unique vibe just ten minutes out of the city centre.

It was also the busiest event I've been to in years, with packed halls and a buzz that feels like it's been missing since Covid, which bodes well for an industry that's been struggling, so here are my show highlights.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Avona Velum

Avona will be a new brand to many, being as it's only a year old, but it's backed by a team with years of industry experience. I spoke to them in depth at the show, and they said their goal is not to build the lightest or most aerodynamic bike, but the one that performs best in real-world conditions. To that end, they've just launched the Velum, which is a high-end all-round road bike, to sit alongside their existing gravel and XC MTB options.

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It follows the same formula of mixing aerodynamics and low weight used by many brands, but it was their attention to detail that really stood out to me. They had a depth of data for every decision on the bike, unlike anything I've seen before, which they say has helped them develop what they believe to be the ultimate road bike with upgrade choices that actually make a difference in the real world and not just the spec sheet.

It comes in five sizes and four colour options, including a ready-to-paint option, should you want to go custom with a sub-800g frame, with their own wheels and the fastest available tyres (according to their testing), as well as a pre-waxed chain from CeramicSpeed for maximum gains from the outset.

In the writing embossed onto the rubber beneath the yellow stripe, the tyre says P Zero Race SL-R, suggesting that's what this tyre will be called. (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Pirelli prototype tyres

I spotted a prototype tyre on the Pirelli booth; the Pirelli staff were being very tight-lipped about the new rubber, though if you look really closely, you can see it's marked up as a P Zero Race SL-R on the embossed sidewall details.

It does look very different to the brand's current offerings, with no visible tread and judging by the very close fit of the tyre and sidewall junction, I'd wager this new design has been designed to test well in the wind tunnel as well as on the road. It's been seen on pro riders too in recent weeks, so I'd expect more info to come soon.

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Image 1 of 2 32in wheels were the talk of the show, with this Chiru standing out as one of the more striking builds (Image credit: Neal Hunt) All of the 32in-equipped bikes we saw at the show were sporting these Bike Ahead Composites wheels and Maxxis Aspen tyres (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

32in gravel is coming, whether you want it or not

It's been talked about heavily in XC MTB, had its first victory in the recent Cap