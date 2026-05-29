Giant teases a prototype gravel race bike ahead of Unbound Gravel
The new model looks like an updated Revolt model – here's what we know so far
Unbound Gravel is just around the corner, with the racing kicking off tomorrow. Rain is threatening, and there are already videos surfacing online of riders' bikes covered with the infamous Unbound mud.
The latest fresh gravel tech of the year has appeared today in the shape of a prototype Giant gravel bike, which has been teased on the brand's Instagram page.
This new tech follows on from Scott's 32" prototype RC gravel bike, which will be ridden in the 200 event by Cameron Jones and Robin Gemperle.
The brand teased a collection of images and mentioned 'prototypes we've been working on' in its post.
For gravel race bikes, the direction of travel currently is faster and more aerodynamic, with a focus on boosted tyre clearance to lower rolling resistance. It doesn't look like Giant has gone crazy here, but the machines shown certainly look more racy, and a little more purposeful.
A post shared by Giant Bicycles (@giantbicycles)
A photo posted by on
So, what are we looking at here?
Giant currently offers a single gravel-specific model, which is the Revolt; it sits adjacent to the TCX cyclocross bike in the brand's off-road drop-bar range.
Similarities in the bikes' frames and online speculation point to this being an updated version of the Revolt.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A handy comparison can be found by looking at Brendan Johnston's Instagram post below from last month. Johnston rode an existing Revolt frame, and it makes for an easy way to look at potential changes, based on the assumption that this mystery machine is some kind of new Revolt model.
The changes to the frame itself look relatively small, though when official news does come from Giant, it may be the case that a lot of tube shapes themselves are different.
The head tube of the bike looks slightly deeper and shorter; this is where comparing the same riders' bikes is handy.
The top tube and seat tube junction is clearly different, with a more standard shape being used; a different scalloped seatpost has been fitted, likely to boost comfort.
At the back end, it also seems the frame has received a UDH compatibility update, a must-have these days for any up-to-date gravel machine.
Giant's adjustable 'flip chip', which gives riders the ability to lengthen the bike's wheelbase (and increase tyre clearance), also appears to have been removed. This is something of a rare feature amongst gravel machines.
Tyre clearance for the current Revolt is 53mm in the long flip chip setting and 45mm in the short. It's probably fair to assume the new machine can handle at least a 50mm tyre.
A post shared by Brendan Johnston (@trekky91)
A photo posted by on
That's the bike's frame, but Giant threw us another bone when it mentioned 'prototypes', which tells us there is more that's new.
The mystery bike's wheels and handlebar could be new components as well. It's difficult to be sure, but the wheels fitted to the bike could be a new gravel-specific model.
While they look similar to the Cadex Ultra wheels and share similar-looking bladed carbon spokes and a 16-spoke front wheel spoke count, Cadex officially only has a single, less racy-looking AR 35 wheelset that is gravel-specific.
We have no official information from Giant right now, but will try to track down more over the weekend.
We are on the ground in Emporia; stay tuned for all the latest Unbound Gravel race and tech news over the weekend.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.