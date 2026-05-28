New Specialized Crux goes all in on aero gravel, with a 15-watt improvement, new geometry, and lighter builds

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Does this mean 'cross is dead?

The new S-Works Crux stands atop a grabel path
(Image credit: Specialized: Etienne Schoemann)

Specialized has today launched the all-new Crux 5, and in doing so, effectively killed it off as a cyclo-cross bike. With a longer, slacker geometry, the American brand has committed the platform to the trendier category of gravel racing.

The headline figures state a 15.2-watt aero saving over its predecessor, a bigger tyre clearance of 55mm (vs 47mm before), builds that start as low as 6.9kg, and the same balanced ride characteristics that tread a fine line between stiff, responsive, and compliant.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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