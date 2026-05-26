Stooge Rambler gravel bike review: Fun at times, but absurdly heavy, and it made me pull my hair out

I don't think the Rambler is a particularly good gravel bike. It's really, really heavy, and it's a pain to build thanks to some silly standards. It feels cumbersome on twisty singletrack and is so close to being an MTB that it begs the question, why not just get an MTB? Despite this, I still quite like the thing, but not when trying to cling onto a group ride.

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Specs Frameset weight: 5kg, ish... or around 11lbs.

5kg, ish... or around 11lbs. Colours: Sky Blue, Dark Sage

Sky Blue, Dark Sage Sizes: 52, 54, 57

52, 54, 57 Price: £800 ($1,070)

£800 ($1,070) Wheel size: 27.5"

There’s been a steady change in the world of the best gravel bikes in recent years towards greater and greater emulation of mountain bikes. Bigger tyres, suspension, slacker geometry, but everything has been somewhat incremental. A hair more clearance here, a half degree more rad in the head tube there; don’t upset the market, we’ve got a good thing going on here!

Stooge, a boutique brand based in Shropshire, makes ‘beautiful bikes that stand outside of any trends or fashions, that handle wonderfully and challenge the common perception that a rigid bike is a lesser bike.’ Its bikes are quite different, and have been pushing massive tyres and progressive geometry for some years now.

I’ll admit, I’ve been a Stooge customer. I’ve drunk the Kool-Aid. I owned a beautiful blue MK4 that I smashed about the Lake District on before selling it to my far more capable colleague, Graham. As such, I was quite excited to call in, build up, and then test out the Rambler, the brand's only drop bar offering. It’s not been plain sailing, though. It’s a great bike for some things, but for others it’s decidedly flawed. It’s put a big grin on my face at times, and offers up a taste of a wonderfully juvenile ride experience, but at other times it has left me frustrated at the sheer bloody-minded contrarianism of the thing.

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Design and aesthetics

Image 1 of 9 A handsome bike, particularly in this Land Rover Defender yellow. (Image credit: Will Jones) Given how skinny the top tube is you may think it could be a feathery frame... not so. (Image credit: Will Jones) No integrated cockpits here; bliss. (Image credit: Will Jones) This is a Pro Discover carbon model and I really rather like it. (Image credit: Will Jones) The Rambler is designed for a 50mm stem, but I found it happier with a 90mm. It was a little too short for my roadie sensibilities. (Image credit: Will Jones) 27.5" tyres are still plentiful... (Image credit: Will Jones) Even if finding non-boost 27.5" MTB wheels is a little tricky. (Image credit: Will Jones) While it is a drop bar bike you'll need a MTB crankset. (Image credit: Will Jones) Cards on the table, I've owned a silly Stooge before and loved it. (Image credit: Will Jones)

You don’t have to be a bike expert to see that the Stooge Rambler is a different beast from basically every other gravel bike out there. It’s steel, which you’ll probably have guessed, but fabricated with a beautiful split top tube that curves down either side of the seat tube to become the seat stays. You might not have noticed that, though, because the fork is usually what people look at first. A chunky, twin-plate crown with sloping shoulders anchors the legs, beset with endless eyelets, that curve and taper in a deeply classique way.

It’s not suspension-corrected, either. It’s designed to be run rigid, with a super-slack 69º head angle and capacity for a humongous 2.8” tyre up front (not quite matched by 2.6” in the rear). You could run it with mudguards and still have room for 2.4” tyres, which is pretty wild, and something I may try out down the line when the weather turns.

You can’t get complete builds, so if you want one be prepared to either build it yourself or employ the help of a decent bike shop. If you live within striking distance of the New Forest, the lovely Woods Cyclery has plenty of experience, and it makes a nice weekend away if nothing else. Building it yourself, as I found, is a bit of a nightmare, and why, despite having had the frame since January 2025, it took me so long to actually get around to reviewing the thing.

It’s a drop bar bike, though you could run it with flat bars with a longer stem than is advised. SRAM is probably your best bet for inter-compatibility here, but I went with Shimano GRX, before realising that the cranks wouldn’t fit, as it has an MTB width BSA BB shell in the eccentric bottom bracket (something that allows you to run it singlespeed, if you so wish). Deore crank it is, then. You can’t fit a complete GRX brake, though, as the brake mounts are IS mount, not flat mount, so I had to opt for XT brake callipers with IS mount adapters. The wheels are 27.5”, or 650b for you roadies, a standard that is as good as dead for gravel bikes and not hugely common for MTB either, especially when the rear axle spacing is non-boost.

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Basically, you need to make your life easy and do what Stooge suggests and just get a set of Hope Fortus wheels, which are good but not the lightest. I shod mine with Vittoria Mezcals, which have since been renamed the T70.

Stooge suggests choosing a size that allows you to run a 50-60mm stem, and initially that’s what I did, but then swapped to a 90mm when I found I felt just a bit too off the back of the bike; my roadie is showing, I guess.

A dropper was a must for a bike that pertains to be supremely capable on the rough stuff, topped with a Brooks Swift saddle, partially because I love Brooks saddles as they allow me to ride without padded shorts, and partially because it looks right. Actually the whole thing looks right; it’s gorgeous, and got just as many admiring comments from my riding buddies as when I turn up on the next 'worlds fastest aero bike'. Even strangers would tell me it was beautiful, which rarely ever happens.

Looks matter little, though, if it doesn’t ride well, and it does in the right context.

Performance