Stooge Rambler gravel bike review: Fun at times, but absurdly heavy, and it made me pull my hair out

The vibes are good, but vibes alone can't carry a bike that weighs this much

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Stooge Rambler
(Image credit: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

I don't think the Rambler is a particularly good gravel bike. It's really, really heavy, and it's a pain to build thanks to some silly standards. It feels cumbersome on twisty singletrack and is so close to being an MTB that it begs the question, why not just get an MTB? Despite this, I still quite like the thing, but not when trying to cling onto a group ride.

Pros

  • +

    Excellent vibes

  • +

    Really good fun on open descents

  • +

    Adaptable, do-anything platform

Cons

  • -

    Weighs an absolute tonne

  • -

    Pain to build

  • -

    It's really heavy

  • -

    Did I mention the weight?

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Specs

  • Frameset weight: 5kg, ish... or around 11lbs.
  • Colours: Sky Blue, Dark Sage
  • Sizes: 52, 54, 57
  • Price: £800 ($1,070)
  • Wheel size: 27.5"
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Stooge Rambler
A handsome bike, particularly in this Land Rover Defender yellow. (Image credit: Will Jones)
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Stooge Rambler
The fork is eye-catching but really contributed to a heavy front end. (Image credit: Will Jones)