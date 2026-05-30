'It'll be just pure happiness' - Jonas Vingegaard one stage away from completing Grand Tour collection with Giro d'Italia victory

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Visma-Lease a Bike leader savours fifth stage win in Piancavallo to extend GC lead to 5:22 before final stage

PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard will ride into central Rome as the winner of the 2026 Giro d'Italia on Sunday after winning a fifth stage up to Piancavallo and extending his race lead to 5:22.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader was the big favourite to win the Italian Grand Tour but he and Visma enjoyed a near-perfect race as their rivals struggled, crashed, fell ill and lost time on every mountain finish.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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