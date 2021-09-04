Trending

Vuelta a España: Clément Champoussin wins stage 20

Roglic second and Yates third as Bernal loses time and Lopez abandons following ambush

Clément Champoussin of France and AG2R Citroën Team celebrates winning stage 20

Clément Champoussin wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway includes Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Lilian Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Romain Bardet, Michael Storer (Team DSM) on stage 20

The breakaway includes Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Lilian Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Romain Bardet, Michael Storer (Team DSM) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway includes Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Lilian Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Romain Bardet, Michael Storer (Team DSM) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey competes during stage 20

Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma leads the peloton during stage 20

Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep green points jersey competes during stage 20

Points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey competes during stage 20

Overall leader Primoz Roglic on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia white best young jersey Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the peloton during stage 20

Tom Pidcock on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Alto de Mabia during stage 20

The breakaway racing along the coast during stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway passing through Loureza during stage 20

The breakaway on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 A general view of Lilian Calmejane of France Clment Champoussin of France Stan Dewulf of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Floris De Tier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain and Team Burgos BH Jess Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Sylvain Moniquet of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Nicholas Schultz of Australia and Team BikeExchange Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM polka dot mountain jersey Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Ryan Gibbons of South Africa and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway passing through Loureza village during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during stage 20

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the bunch at stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey during stage 20

Primoz Roglic on stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez white best young jersey competes during stage 20

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Ángel López Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team competes in the chase group during stage 20

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) losing time on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Haig of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during stage 20

Jack Haig and Primoz Roglic in a group together on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) during stage 20

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates, Gino Mäder, Enric Mas Nicolau, Miguel Ángel López Moreno, Jack Haig, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez white best young jersey and Steven Kruijswijk compete in the chase group during stage 20

A select group on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gino Mäder and Adam Yates lead a group on stage 20

Gino Mäder and Adam Yates lead a group on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gino Mäder, Adam Yates, Jack Haig, Enric Mas Nicolau and Primoz Roglic red leader jersey compete in the chase group during stage 20

Gino Mäder and Adam Yates lead a group on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Gibbons competes in the breakaway during stage 20

Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) goes solo on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Ryan Gibbons of South Africa and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) goes solo on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates competes during stage 20

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel attacks in the chase group during stage 20

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel makes a late-race attack on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi attacks in the chase group during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel makes a late-race attack on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey competes in the chase group during stage 20

Primoz Roglic in the chase group at stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Clément Champoussin celebrates winning stage 20

Clément Champoussin wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal finishes nearly 7 minutes down on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Enric Mas Nicolau and Primoz Roglic red leader jersey compete during stage 20

Bahrain Victorious leading the chase group that included Primoz Rogic (Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images)
Clément Champoussin attacks in the breakaway during stage 20

Clément Champoussin goes on to win stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey and Enric Mas Nicolau attack in the breakaway during stage 20

Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas and Jack Haig in the closing stages of stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey and Enric Mas Nicolau attack during stage 20

Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas, Adam Yates at the end of stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Clément Champoussin attacks in the breakaway during stage 20

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) makes a surprise late-race attack to win stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic red leader jersey and Enric Mas Nicolau attack during stage 20

Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas, Jack Haig and Adam Yates on the final climb of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen celebrates after crossing the finishing line at stage 20

Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen celebrates after crossing the finishing line at stage 20

Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen celebrates after crossing the finishing line at stage 20

Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) claimed the biggest victory of his career on a dramatic penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España, which saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) tumble off the overall podium and storm out of the race entirely. 

Champoussin was part of a large breakaway that built a lead of 11 minutes on an increasingly hilly day in Galicia, but it wasn’t as simple as that. The main escape was actually caught ahead of the final category-2 climb, as race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) hit out, having sailed clear of a group containing Lopez and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) earlier in the stage. 

That quartet caught the break’s last survivor, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) with 4km to go, but a game of cat and mouse ensued, and they stalled to a point that Champoussin suddenly joined the group and shot straight out the front of it with 1,500 metres to go. The Frenchman used a downhill dip to gain 20 seconds and, despite all his efforts in the day’s break, managed to survive the final kick to the line and bring home his first Grand Tour stage victory. 

Roglič launched another uphill sprint for second place at six seconds, with Yates taking third place as he finished a couple of seconds later alongside Mas. Haig, who had been dangling on the climb, finished fourth at 12 seconds but was, in a way, the day’s big winner, as he moved onto the overall podium behind Roglič and Mas.

That was because of Lopez’s nightmare afternoon, which destroyed Movistar’s hopes of having two riders on the final podium but gave them plenty of material for the next instalment of their Netflix series. It all started when Ineos Grenadiers ripped the race to pieces as the five categorised climbs began in the second half of the 202km route from Sanxeno to Mos. On the hardest one, the category-1 Alto de Mougás, Yates created a selection of a dozen riders some 60km out, which was shortly followed by a brace of Bernal attacks. López was actually alive to the second one but, when Yates counter-punched, he sat back as Mas went over to it with Roglič and Haig, plus Haig’s teammate Gino Mader. The gap yawned before Lopez realised no one else had an interest in chasing, with Bernal happy to risk losing the white jersey to Mader in favour of Yates, who was aiming for the stage win but was himself moving towards the podium. 

The gap was 35 seconds at the top of the climb and it ballooned on the pedalling descent, reaching three minutes by the time they hit sea level in Baiona. At that point, Lopez dramatically called off the chase, sitting up and letting the podium sail away into the distance. He soon found reinforcements from behind and managed to peg the damage at 4:30 heading towards the last two climbs, but rumours soon started to fly that he had stopped and climbed off his bike. Video footage emerged of him talking on his phone and getting into a team car, with staff and teammates reportedly pleading with him to continue. The subsequent events were shrouded in mystery but Lopez did not finish the stage. 

Meanwhile, riders were fighting to win the stage. Gibbons, who’d attacked the break on the descent of the Mougas, clung on impressively over the cat-2 Alto de Prado and again found more room on the descent. The rest of the breakaway were caught just ahead of the final cat-2 climb of Castro de Herville, as the first GC group continued its charge, now powered by Mark Padun, who’d dropped back from that breakaway to help the Haig cause. 

Yates lit things up on the climb itself, quickly forming a quartet with Roglič, Mas, and Haig, but he was never able to get away. They had pretty much caught Gibbons at the top of the steep section half-way up, but stalled and allowed the South African to spin away and find 20 seconds again. The patter continued all the way to the top. Whenever they accelerated, that quartet moved far quicker than anyone else, but they also slowed to a near-standstill on several occasions. Mikel Bizkarra (Eusktal-Euskadi) repeatedly tried to profit from the inaction, but in the end, in another late twist to a dramatic day, it was Champoussin who suddenly appeared in the final 1500 metres. 

In the blink of an eye he was gone, and that was that. 

Roglič collected his fourth runner-up placing of this Vuelta but calmly dealt with a potentially treacherous penultimate stage to move to within 33.8 kilometres of a third Vuelta title. Thanks to a small time gap and the bonus seconds, he actually increased his lead over Mas to 2:38 ahead of Sunday’s time trial, with Haig now in third at 4:48. Yates moved up from sixth to fourth, a minute behind Haig, leapfrogging his teammate Bernal, who handed the white jersey over to Mader, now fifth at 8:14.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España was among the longest of the race, measuring in at 202 kilometres from Sanxenxo to Castro de Herville in Mos in the far west of Galicia. Five classified climbs and 3,200 metres of climbing lay along the way on the Vuelta's final road stage, all stuffed into the final half of a day described by route designer and hometown hero Óscar Pereiro as "a trap".

The Alto de Vilachán (third category, 6.5km at 5.4 per cent), Alto de Mabia (second category, 6km at 5.7 per cent), Alto de Mougás (first category, 9.8km at 6.4 per cent), Alto de Prado (second category, 5.5km at 6.3 per cent) lay in wait for the riders before a final summit finish at Mos. Castro de Herville (second category, 9.7km at 4.8 per cent) with sections of double-digit gradients along the way.

As expected for the final Grand Tour road stage of the season, there was a fierce battle for the breakaway as soon as the flag was dropped, with many familiar faces from the past three weeks back at the front again looking to make the move of the day. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) was among the early attackers along with teammate Nico Denz and former red jersey Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), though it took some time for the move to fully form.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) were the men who provoked what turned out to be the final move, jumped away after 30 kilometres of racing and drawing out a larger group behind. They were joined up front by Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), and the DSM trio of Romain Bardet, Chris Hamilton, and KOM leader Michael Storer.

By the time the riders had passed the 50-kilometre mark, another six men had bridged across to make it 16 up front: Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) are chasing, followed by Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën), Dani Navarro (Burgos-BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel Euskadi) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates).

With Jumbo-Visma controlling the peloton on behalf of race leader Roglič, there was no worry in letting the break go, and the leaders quickly built a gap of eight minutes over the 

hilly terrain that marked the early mid-point of the stage. As the riders passed the halfway mark, that gap had gone out to over 10 minutes with the hardest terrain yet to come and 11:30 as the break started the Alto de Vilachán just after 100 kilometres of racing.

On the climb, which saw Storer pick up the maximum three KOM points unchallenged, Ineos Grenadiers took up the pacemaking in the peloton, sending two men up in front of Egan Bernal as they sliced two minutes off the break's advantage.

After a short descent, it was more of the same on the Alto de Mabia - 6km at 5.7 per cent. Storer helped himself to the maximum haul of KOM points as Ineos ramped things up even more through Pavel Sivakov. By the top, real damage had been done, with the peloton thinned to around 30 riders and the gap to the breakaway trimmed to six minutes. The breakaway had already thinned itself on the climb, and Trentin then launched a solo attack on the descent to help create a proper selection. Gibbons, Bardet and Calmejane got across to him first, while Padun bridged across later. 

They were soon on the day’s toughest climb, the Alto de Mougás - 9.8km long at 6.4 per cent. Storer, Herrada, Champoussin, Hirt, De Tier, Moniquet got themselves back into the lead breakaway group but the real action was unfolding behind. Ineos continued their charge through Sivakov and Tom Pidcock, but things truly kicked off when Yates hit the front and raised the pace with 60km still to go. Almost instantly, he had split the reduced peloton into an elite group of seven, with Roglič, Kruijswijk, Mas, Lopez Haig, and Bernal the only ones able to follow.

When David De la Cruz, Rafal Majka, Wout Poels, Gino Mader, and Felix Grossscharter used a lull to claw their way back, Bernal kicked again. Haig was right on the case, and Lopez responded as well, but Bernal soon knocked off his effort. It wasn’t long, though, before Yates jumped, and it proved to be the day’s decisive move. Mader jumped on it and Roglič himself hit out to chase. Mas and Haig went after it and the group was formed. It took a while for Lopez to realise his podium place was under threat and he hit the front of the chase group, with Bernal in his wheel and no help from anyone else. 

By the top, where Storer helped himself to yet more KOM points, the breakaway was four minutes ahead of the leading GC group, which was itself already 37 seconds up on the Lopez and Bernal group, which also contained Poels, De la Cruz, Majka, and Grossschartner. 

On the pedalling descent, Gibbons launched an opportunistic attack up front and got away, while Mader buried himself for the Haig cause, with Yates, Roglič, and Mas simply sitting in. When they hit sea level in Baiona, their advantage over the Lopez group had nearly reached three minutes - Lopez had virtually lost his podium place to Haig and was about to be overtaken on GC by Yates. On the flat coast road, with dropped breakaway riders being caught - importantly including a new engine for Bahrain Victorious in the form of Padun - a frustrated Lopez suddenly decided to call a halt to the chase. The pace completely and dramatically drained from that group, and the gap quickly went out above four minutes. They were soon caught by a group of riders dropped by the Ineos assault not he previous climb, and Lopez leant on Jose Joaquin Rojas to stem the tide, although they were now seemingly chasing a lost cause. Meanwhile, in the first GC group

The penultimate climb was the Alto de Prado - 5.5km at 6.3 per cent - and Gibbons hit it alone with a lead of 1:30 and with just over 30km to go. Bardet ignited the chase group with an acceleration, while his teammate Storer raised the pace on the steep upper slopes, causing Trentin to be briefly dropped. Gibbons reached the summit with a lead of 50 seconds over Storer, Bardet, Hirt, Moniquet, Herrada, Champoussin, and Trentin. Mader led the first GC group over the top just over a minute later, by which point their advantage over the larger Lopez/Bernal group had stabilised at 4:30. 

Gibbons once again used the descent to gain time, pushing back out to 90 seconds, while the chasers started attacking each other on the approach to the final climb. After much looking around, they looked around and saw the red jersey coming up, with Padun and Mader still dragging that group. The catch was made just as they started the final climb - 9km at 4.8 per cent - at which point Gibbons was still 1:30 ahead. Curiously, Lopez was no longer in the chase group with Bernal, with reports swirling that he’d stopped in frustration at the situation and was threatening to abandon the race there and then. 

Gibbons weathered the gentle lower slopes of the final climb but he started to lose ground on the double-digit stuff towards the middle. Bizarre kicked off the attacks behind, shortly before Yates reignited the direct GC battle with an out-of-the-saddle open-mouthed acceleration. Haig suffered in the chase before Roglič sprinted after Yates and shut the door in no time. Mas was with Roglič while Haig took a little longer in clawing his way across, but they formed an elite quartet 30 seconds behind Gibbons with 6km to go. 

Yates soon kicked again, briefly dropping Haig until he eased the pace, and it was Roglič who produced the next injection of pace. That almost wiped out Gibbons’ advantage, but he moved clear again with 5km to go when the quartet started looking at each other and almost came to a standstill on the flatter section of the climb. That allowed Bizkarra to get back to them and ping off the front. That lasted a kilometre or so, but Yates then lifted it again and they worked their way past Bizkarra and over to Gibbons in the blink of an eye. 

With 3km to go, they slowed again. Mas broke the silence and it was Gibbons who went after it, before trying to get away again. Another lull allowed a few others back in, and another Bizkarra attack, with Chapoussin suddenly appearing to do the sae thing with 1500 metres to go. There was a near-complete standstill in the GC quartet, as Bardet himself went straight through briefly. That allowed Champoussin to take 20 seconds onto the little downhill under the flamme rouge. The road kicked up again with a vengeance, but the Frenchman burst out of the saddle and got the job done. 

Bizkarra had gone after him but was again swarmed by the GC riders as Roglič collected his fourth runner-up placing, to go with his three stage wins. As calm as you like from the two-time champion on a chaotic day, but the same cannot be said for Lopez, with the fall-out and intrigue set to rumble on.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:21:50
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
3Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:12
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:16
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
9Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50
11Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:05
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09
13Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15
15Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:35
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:25
17Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:55
18David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
19Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
21Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:31
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
23Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
24Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:34
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:40
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
29Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
30Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
35Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
36Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
37Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:47
38Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:49
39Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:15
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:08:20
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:30
42Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:33
43Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:33
44Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:11
45Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:21
46Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:10
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:03
50Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12
51José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:21
52Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:18:40
54Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:24
55Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
59Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
60Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
62Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
64Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
65Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
67Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
68Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
71Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
72Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:29
73Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02
74Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
75Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:44
76Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45
77Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
78Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
79Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:49
80Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:21
81Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
82Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:09
83Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
84Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
85Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
87Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:20
90Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
91Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:32:33
92Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
93Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:14
97Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:17
98Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
99Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
101Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
102Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
104Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
106James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
107Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
110Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
111Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
113Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
114Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:17
115Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
117Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
118Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
120Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
121Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
122Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
123Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
124Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
125Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
127Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
128Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
129Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:28
131Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:29
132Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
133Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:31
134Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:13
136Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
138Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
142James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSAleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
DNSOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Baiona km. 157.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10

Sprint 2 - Alto Castro De Herville km. 202.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17
3Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 13
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 10
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8
9Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6
11Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
13Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
15Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Vilachán km. 111.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 3
2Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Mabia km. 126.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
2Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Mougás km. 146.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4
4Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Prado km. 176.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Castro De Herville km. 202.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3
3Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:21:50
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26
3Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
4Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:55
6Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:31
7Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:40
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:47
10Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:15
11Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:33
12Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:21
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:21
14Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:24
15Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
16Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
17Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:29
19Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02
20Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
21Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45
22Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
23Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:21
24Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:09
25Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:32:33
27Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
28Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:34:17
30Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
32Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:17
34Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
36Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
37Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
38Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
39Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:29
40Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
41Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:13
42Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R Citroën Team 16:07:54
2Bahrain Victorious 0:05:45
3Jumbo-Visma 0:12:17
4UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28
5Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:10
6Team DSM 0:13:12
7Cofidis 0:22:09
8Burgos-BH 0:22:53
9Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:00
10Team BikeExchange 0:25:38
11Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:36
12Movistar Team 0:38:29
13Lotto Soudal 0:39:02
14Trek-Segafredo 0:48:38
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:55
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:04
17Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:29
18Qhubeka NextHash 1:05:03
19EF Education-Nippo 1:05:38
20Astana-Premier Tech 1:06:13
21Groupama-FDJ 1:13:30
22Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:34
23Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:01:15

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 83:11:27
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:38
3Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:48
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:48
5Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:14
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:38
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:42
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:11
9David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:19
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:30
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:20:46
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:50
13Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:18
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:59
15Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:47:47
16Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:05
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:02:56
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:04:36
19Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:06:46
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:18
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:18
22Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:57
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:29:59
24Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1:31:33
25Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 1:34:27
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:35:02
27Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:23
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:35:41
29Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:38:44
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:58
31Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 1:49:23
32Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:50:16
33Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:57:20
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2:00:55
35Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:01:27
36Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:06
37Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:05:01
38Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:14
39Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:13:07
40Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:00
41Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2:19:45
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:20:25
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:31
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 2:22:11
45Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:23:07
46Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:27:09
47Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:11
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:30:48
49Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:34:30
50Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:21
51Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:44:45
52Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 2:44:49
53Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2:50:29
54Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:52:24
55Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:55:31
56José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:55:44
57Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3:01:17
58Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 3:01:57
59Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:04:45
60Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:07:54
61Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:09:29
62Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3:10:15
63Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 3:12:51
64Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 3:14:07
65Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:15:32
66Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:22:24
67Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:27:11
68Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:28:48
69Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3:34:26
70Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:34:27
71Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:36:08
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3:36:36
73Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:37:09
74Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:11
75Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:24
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:55
77Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:40:37
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:41:23
79Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:42:56
80Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:44:41
81Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:46:04
82James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:46:30
83Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:46:32
84Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:46:34
85Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:47:10
86Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:47:40
87Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 3:49:17
88Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:49:25
89Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 3:49:34
90Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:06
91Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 3:58:29
92Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:58:40
93Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 4:00:38
94Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:04:01
95Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:05:45
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:10:42
97Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4:11:12
98Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4:13:49
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:14:19
100James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:14:50
101Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:15:39
102Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:16:58
103Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:17:14
104Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 4:20:00
105Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:05
106Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:22:39
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 4:23:33
108Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 4:23:34
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:25
110Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:27:47
111Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:32:35
112Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:33:46
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 4:36:07
114Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 4:37:03
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:37:46
116Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 4:39:52
117Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 4:42:34
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:19
119Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:44:15
120Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:45:53
121Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:53:47
122Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 4:57:31
123Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:57:59
124Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:58:42
125Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:04:10
126Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 5:07:13
127Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5:09:31
128Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5:12:28
129Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 5:16:31
130Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 5:18:29
131Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 5:21:26
132Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:21:37
133Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:29:27
134Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 5:30:18
135Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 5:30:30
136Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:37:09
137Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:41:58
138Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:42:14
139Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:47:30
140Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:52:34
141Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:52:54
142Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6:02:34

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 250
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 179
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145
4Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 144
5Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 120
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 114
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 113
8Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91
10Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 89
11Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 87
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86
13Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 82
14Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 81
15Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 80
16Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 72
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 70
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 70
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 65
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 63
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 63
22Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59
23Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57
24Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 57
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 56
26Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55
27Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 53
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48
29Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48
30Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 46
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 45
32Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45
33Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43
34Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 40
35Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40
36Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 40
37Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 40
38Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 37
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
43David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 33
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33
45Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 32
46Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30
47Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28
48Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26
49Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 25
50Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
51Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24
52Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23
53Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
54Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22
55Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
56Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 21
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 20
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 20
59Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20
60Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 20
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
62Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 19
63Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18
64Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 18
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
66Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 17
67Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
68Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
69Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15
70José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15
71Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
72Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
73Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 14
74Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13
76Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 13
77Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 13
78Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
79Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 13
80Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
81Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
83Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 12
84Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 11
85Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
86Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
87Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10
88Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 10
89Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 9
91Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
92Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
93Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 8
94Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
95Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
96Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4
97Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
98Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
99Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
100Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 3
101Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
102Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2
103Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 80
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 61
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 51
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 33
5Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 33
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 23
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 19
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 16
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
13Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
14Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 11
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 11
16Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9
17Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 9
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8
19Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 7
21Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
22Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 7
23Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 7
24Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 6
25Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
26Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 6
27Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5
28Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 5
31Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
32David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 4
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 4
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
35Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4
36Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
39Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3
40Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
42Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2
43Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
44Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
45Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
46Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 1
47Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
49Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
50Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
51Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1
52Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1
54Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
55Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
56Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
57Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2
58Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 83:19:41
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:24
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:04
4Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:39:33
5Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:51
6Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:04
7Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:02
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:53:13
9Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:56:47
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2:11:31
11Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:36:31
12Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2:42:15
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:44:10
14Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2:53:43
15Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 3:05:53
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:07:18
17Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:18:57
18Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:20:34
19Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:29:10
20Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:34:42
21Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:56
22Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:39:26
23Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 3:41:03
24Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:41:11
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 3:41:20
26Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:45:52
27Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 3:50:15
28Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:50:26
29Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:07:25
30Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:09:00
31Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 4:11:46
32Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:14:25
33Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:21
34Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:25:32
35Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:29:32
36Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:36:01
37Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:45:33
38Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:50:28
39Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 5:08:17
40Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 5:10:15
41Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 5:22:04
42Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:39:16
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:44:40

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 249:58:43
2Jumbo-Visma 0:10:33
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:37
4UAE Team Emirates 1:06:01
5Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:10:14
6Movistar Team 1:14:45
7AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:44
8Cofidis 2:11:51
9Trek-Segafredo 2:31:14
10Team DSM 3:03:43
11Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:29:56
12Burgos-BH 3:42:22
13Astana-Premier Tech 3:49:02
14Team BikeExchange 3:57:01
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:39:46
16Bora-Hansgrohe 5:09:35
17Lotto Soudal 5:51:02
18EF Education-Nippo 6:51:44
19Qhubeka NextHash 7:16:17
20Groupama-FDJ 7:25:59
21Alpecin-Fenix 8:50:24
22Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:45:56
23Israel Start-up Nation 12:07:11
