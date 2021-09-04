Vuelta a España: Clément Champoussin wins stage 20

Image 1 of 38 Clément Champoussin wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 38 The breakaway includes Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Lilian Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Romain Bardet, Michael Storer (Team DSM) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 38 The breakaway includes Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Lilian Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Romain Bardet, Michael Storer (Team DSM) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 38 Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 38 Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 38 Jumbo-Visma on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 38 Points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 38 Overall leader Primoz Roglic on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 38 Tom Pidcock on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 38 The breakaway racing along the coast during stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 38 The breakaway on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 38 Stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 38 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the bunch at stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 38 Primoz Roglic on stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 38 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) losing time on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 38 Jack Haig and Primoz Roglic in a group together on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 38 A select group on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 38 Gino Mäder and Adam Yates lead a group on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 38 Gino Mäder and Adam Yates lead a group on stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 38 Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) goes solo on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 38 Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) goes solo on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 38 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 38 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel makes a late-race attack on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 38 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel makes a late-race attack on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 38 Primoz Roglic in the chase group at stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Clément Champoussin wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Egan Bernal finishes nearly 7 minutes down on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 Bahrain Victorious leading the chase group that included Primoz Rogic (Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Clément Champoussin goes on to win stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas and Jack Haig in the closing stages of stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas, Adam Yates at the end of stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) makes a surprise late-race attack to win stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas, Jack Haig and Adam Yates on the final climb of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 38 Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 38 Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Fabio Jakobsen seals the points classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) claimed the biggest victory of his career on a dramatic penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España, which saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) tumble off the overall podium and storm out of the race entirely.

Champoussin was part of a large breakaway that built a lead of 11 minutes on an increasingly hilly day in Galicia, but it wasn’t as simple as that. The main escape was actually caught ahead of the final category-2 climb, as race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) hit out, having sailed clear of a group containing Lopez and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) earlier in the stage.

That quartet caught the break’s last survivor, Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) with 4km to go, but a game of cat and mouse ensued, and they stalled to a point that Champoussin suddenly joined the group and shot straight out the front of it with 1,500 metres to go. The Frenchman used a downhill dip to gain 20 seconds and, despite all his efforts in the day’s break, managed to survive the final kick to the line and bring home his first Grand Tour stage victory.

Roglič launched another uphill sprint for second place at six seconds, with Yates taking third place as he finished a couple of seconds later alongside Mas. Haig, who had been dangling on the climb, finished fourth at 12 seconds but was, in a way, the day’s big winner, as he moved onto the overall podium behind Roglič and Mas.

That was because of Lopez’s nightmare afternoon, which destroyed Movistar’s hopes of having two riders on the final podium but gave them plenty of material for the next instalment of their Netflix series. It all started when Ineos Grenadiers ripped the race to pieces as the five categorised climbs began in the second half of the 202km route from Sanxeno to Mos. On the hardest one, the category-1 Alto de Mougás, Yates created a selection of a dozen riders some 60km out, which was shortly followed by a brace of Bernal attacks. López was actually alive to the second one but, when Yates counter-punched, he sat back as Mas went over to it with Roglič and Haig, plus Haig’s teammate Gino Mader. The gap yawned before Lopez realised no one else had an interest in chasing, with Bernal happy to risk losing the white jersey to Mader in favour of Yates, who was aiming for the stage win but was himself moving towards the podium.

The gap was 35 seconds at the top of the climb and it ballooned on the pedalling descent, reaching three minutes by the time they hit sea level in Baiona. At that point, Lopez dramatically called off the chase, sitting up and letting the podium sail away into the distance. He soon found reinforcements from behind and managed to peg the damage at 4:30 heading towards the last two climbs, but rumours soon started to fly that he had stopped and climbed off his bike. Video footage emerged of him talking on his phone and getting into a team car, with staff and teammates reportedly pleading with him to continue. The subsequent events were shrouded in mystery but Lopez did not finish the stage.

Meanwhile, riders were fighting to win the stage. Gibbons, who’d attacked the break on the descent of the Mougas, clung on impressively over the cat-2 Alto de Prado and again found more room on the descent. The rest of the breakaway were caught just ahead of the final cat-2 climb of Castro de Herville, as the first GC group continued its charge, now powered by Mark Padun, who’d dropped back from that breakaway to help the Haig cause.

Yates lit things up on the climb itself, quickly forming a quartet with Roglič, Mas, and Haig, but he was never able to get away. They had pretty much caught Gibbons at the top of the steep section half-way up, but stalled and allowed the South African to spin away and find 20 seconds again. The patter continued all the way to the top. Whenever they accelerated, that quartet moved far quicker than anyone else, but they also slowed to a near-standstill on several occasions. Mikel Bizkarra (Eusktal-Euskadi) repeatedly tried to profit from the inaction, but in the end, in another late twist to a dramatic day, it was Champoussin who suddenly appeared in the final 1500 metres.

In the blink of an eye he was gone, and that was that.

Roglič collected his fourth runner-up placing of this Vuelta but calmly dealt with a potentially treacherous penultimate stage to move to within 33.8 kilometres of a third Vuelta title. Thanks to a small time gap and the bonus seconds, he actually increased his lead over Mas to 2:38 ahead of Sunday’s time trial, with Haig now in third at 4:48. Yates moved up from sixth to fourth, a minute behind Haig, leapfrogging his teammate Bernal, who handed the white jersey over to Mader, now fifth at 8:14.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España was among the longest of the race, measuring in at 202 kilometres from Sanxenxo to Castro de Herville in Mos in the far west of Galicia. Five classified climbs and 3,200 metres of climbing lay along the way on the Vuelta's final road stage, all stuffed into the final half of a day described by route designer and hometown hero Óscar Pereiro as "a trap".

The Alto de Vilachán (third category, 6.5km at 5.4 per cent), Alto de Mabia (second category, 6km at 5.7 per cent), Alto de Mougás (first category, 9.8km at 6.4 per cent), Alto de Prado (second category, 5.5km at 6.3 per cent) lay in wait for the riders before a final summit finish at Mos. Castro de Herville (second category, 9.7km at 4.8 per cent) with sections of double-digit gradients along the way.

As expected for the final Grand Tour road stage of the season, there was a fierce battle for the breakaway as soon as the flag was dropped, with many familiar faces from the past three weeks back at the front again looking to make the move of the day. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) was among the early attackers along with teammate Nico Denz and former red jersey Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), though it took some time for the move to fully form.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) were the men who provoked what turned out to be the final move, jumped away after 30 kilometres of racing and drawing out a larger group behind. They were joined up front by Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), and the DSM trio of Romain Bardet, Chris Hamilton, and KOM leader Michael Storer.

By the time the riders had passed the 50-kilometre mark, another six men had bridged across to make it 16 up front: Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) are chasing, followed by Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën), Dani Navarro (Burgos-BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel Euskadi) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates).

With Jumbo-Visma controlling the peloton on behalf of race leader Roglič, there was no worry in letting the break go, and the leaders quickly built a gap of eight minutes over the

hilly terrain that marked the early mid-point of the stage. As the riders passed the halfway mark, that gap had gone out to over 10 minutes with the hardest terrain yet to come and 11:30 as the break started the Alto de Vilachán just after 100 kilometres of racing.

On the climb, which saw Storer pick up the maximum three KOM points unchallenged, Ineos Grenadiers took up the pacemaking in the peloton, sending two men up in front of Egan Bernal as they sliced two minutes off the break's advantage.

After a short descent, it was more of the same on the Alto de Mabia - 6km at 5.7 per cent. Storer helped himself to the maximum haul of KOM points as Ineos ramped things up even more through Pavel Sivakov. By the top, real damage had been done, with the peloton thinned to around 30 riders and the gap to the breakaway trimmed to six minutes. The breakaway had already thinned itself on the climb, and Trentin then launched a solo attack on the descent to help create a proper selection. Gibbons, Bardet and Calmejane got across to him first, while Padun bridged across later.

They were soon on the day’s toughest climb, the Alto de Mougás - 9.8km long at 6.4 per cent. Storer, Herrada, Champoussin, Hirt, De Tier, Moniquet got themselves back into the lead breakaway group but the real action was unfolding behind. Ineos continued their charge through Sivakov and Tom Pidcock, but things truly kicked off when Yates hit the front and raised the pace with 60km still to go. Almost instantly, he had split the reduced peloton into an elite group of seven, with Roglič, Kruijswijk, Mas, Lopez Haig, and Bernal the only ones able to follow.

When David De la Cruz, Rafal Majka, Wout Poels, Gino Mader, and Felix Grossscharter used a lull to claw their way back, Bernal kicked again. Haig was right on the case, and Lopez responded as well, but Bernal soon knocked off his effort. It wasn’t long, though, before Yates jumped, and it proved to be the day’s decisive move. Mader jumped on it and Roglič himself hit out to chase. Mas and Haig went after it and the group was formed. It took a while for Lopez to realise his podium place was under threat and he hit the front of the chase group, with Bernal in his wheel and no help from anyone else.

By the top, where Storer helped himself to yet more KOM points, the breakaway was four minutes ahead of the leading GC group, which was itself already 37 seconds up on the Lopez and Bernal group, which also contained Poels, De la Cruz, Majka, and Grossschartner.

On the pedalling descent, Gibbons launched an opportunistic attack up front and got away, while Mader buried himself for the Haig cause, with Yates, Roglič, and Mas simply sitting in. When they hit sea level in Baiona, their advantage over the Lopez group had nearly reached three minutes - Lopez had virtually lost his podium place to Haig and was about to be overtaken on GC by Yates. On the flat coast road, with dropped breakaway riders being caught - importantly including a new engine for Bahrain Victorious in the form of Padun - a frustrated Lopez suddenly decided to call a halt to the chase. The pace completely and dramatically drained from that group, and the gap quickly went out above four minutes. They were soon caught by a group of riders dropped by the Ineos assault not he previous climb, and Lopez leant on Jose Joaquin Rojas to stem the tide, although they were now seemingly chasing a lost cause. Meanwhile, in the first GC group

The penultimate climb was the Alto de Prado - 5.5km at 6.3 per cent - and Gibbons hit it alone with a lead of 1:30 and with just over 30km to go. Bardet ignited the chase group with an acceleration, while his teammate Storer raised the pace on the steep upper slopes, causing Trentin to be briefly dropped. Gibbons reached the summit with a lead of 50 seconds over Storer, Bardet, Hirt, Moniquet, Herrada, Champoussin, and Trentin. Mader led the first GC group over the top just over a minute later, by which point their advantage over the larger Lopez/Bernal group had stabilised at 4:30.

Gibbons once again used the descent to gain time, pushing back out to 90 seconds, while the chasers started attacking each other on the approach to the final climb. After much looking around, they looked around and saw the red jersey coming up, with Padun and Mader still dragging that group. The catch was made just as they started the final climb - 9km at 4.8 per cent - at which point Gibbons was still 1:30 ahead. Curiously, Lopez was no longer in the chase group with Bernal, with reports swirling that he’d stopped in frustration at the situation and was threatening to abandon the race there and then.

Gibbons weathered the gentle lower slopes of the final climb but he started to lose ground on the double-digit stuff towards the middle. Bizarre kicked off the attacks behind, shortly before Yates reignited the direct GC battle with an out-of-the-saddle open-mouthed acceleration. Haig suffered in the chase before Roglič sprinted after Yates and shut the door in no time. Mas was with Roglič while Haig took a little longer in clawing his way across, but they formed an elite quartet 30 seconds behind Gibbons with 6km to go.

Yates soon kicked again, briefly dropping Haig until he eased the pace, and it was Roglič who produced the next injection of pace. That almost wiped out Gibbons’ advantage, but he moved clear again with 5km to go when the quartet started looking at each other and almost came to a standstill on the flatter section of the climb. That allowed Bizkarra to get back to them and ping off the front. That lasted a kilometre or so, but Yates then lifted it again and they worked their way past Bizkarra and over to Gibbons in the blink of an eye.

With 3km to go, they slowed again. Mas broke the silence and it was Gibbons who went after it, before trying to get away again. Another lull allowed a few others back in, and another Bizkarra attack, with Chapoussin suddenly appearing to do the sae thing with 1500 metres to go. There was a near-complete standstill in the GC quartet, as Bardet himself went straight through briefly. That allowed Champoussin to take 20 seconds onto the little downhill under the flamme rouge. The road kicked up again with a vengeance, but the Frenchman burst out of the saddle and got the job done.

Bizkarra had gone after him but was again swarmed by the GC riders as Roglič collected his fourth runner-up placing, to go with his three stage wins. As calm as you like from the two-time champion on a chaotic day, but the same cannot be said for Lopez, with the fall-out and intrigue set to rumble on.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:21:50 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:12 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:16 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 9 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50 11 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:05 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09 13 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15 15 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:35 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:25 17 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:55 18 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 19 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:31 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 24 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:34 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:40 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 30 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 36 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:47 38 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:49 39 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:15 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:08:20 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:30 42 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:33 43 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:33 44 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:11 45 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:21 46 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:10 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:03 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12 51 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:21 52 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 53 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:18:40 54 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:24 55 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 60 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 62 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 67 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 68 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 71 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 72 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:29 73 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02 74 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 75 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:44 76 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45 77 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 78 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 79 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:49 80 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:21 81 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 82 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:09 83 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 84 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 85 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 87 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:20 90 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 91 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:32:33 92 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 93 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:14 97 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:17 98 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 99 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 101 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 104 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 105 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 106 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 108 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 110 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 111 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 113 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 114 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:17 115 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 117 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 118 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 120 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 121 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 122 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 123 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 124 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 125 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 128 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:28 131 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:29 132 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 133 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:31 134 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:13 136 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 138 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 142 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech DNS Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Baiona km. 157.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10

Sprint 2 - Alto Castro De Herville km. 202.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 10 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6 11 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 13 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 15 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Vilachán km. 111.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 3 2 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Mabia km. 126.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 2 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Mougás km. 146.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4 4 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Prado km. 176.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Castro De Herville km. 202.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:21:50 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26 3 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 4 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:55 6 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:31 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:40 8 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:47 10 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:15 11 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:33 12 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:21 13 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:21 14 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:24 15 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 17 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:29 19 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02 20 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 21 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45 22 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 23 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:21 24 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:09 25 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:32:33 27 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 28 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:34:17 30 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 32 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:17 34 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 36 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 37 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 38 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 39 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:29 40 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 41 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:13 42 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R Citroën Team 16:07:54 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:05:45 3 Jumbo-Visma 0:12:17 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:10 6 Team DSM 0:13:12 7 Cofidis 0:22:09 8 Burgos-BH 0:22:53 9 Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:00 10 Team BikeExchange 0:25:38 11 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:36 12 Movistar Team 0:38:29 13 Lotto Soudal 0:39:02 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:48:38 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:55 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:04 17 Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:29 18 Qhubeka NextHash 1:05:03 19 EF Education-Nippo 1:05:38 20 Astana-Premier Tech 1:06:13 21 Groupama-FDJ 1:13:30 22 Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:34 23 Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:01:15

General classification after stage 20 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 83:11:27 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:38 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:48 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:48 5 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:14 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:38 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:42 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:11 9 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:19 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:30 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:20:46 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:50 13 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:18 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:59 15 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:47:47 16 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:05 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:02:56 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:04:36 19 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:06:46 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:18 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:18 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:57 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:29:59 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1:31:33 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 1:34:27 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:35:02 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:23 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:35:41 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:38:44 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:58 31 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 1:49:23 32 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:50:16 33 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:57:20 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2:00:55 35 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:01:27 36 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:06 37 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:05:01 38 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:14 39 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:13:07 40 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:00 41 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2:19:45 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:20:25 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:31 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 2:22:11 45 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:23:07 46 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:27:09 47 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:11 48 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:30:48 49 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:34:30 50 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:21 51 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:44:45 52 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 2:44:49 53 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2:50:29 54 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:52:24 55 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:55:31 56 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:55:44 57 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3:01:17 58 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 3:01:57 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:04:45 60 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:07:54 61 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:09:29 62 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3:10:15 63 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 3:12:51 64 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 3:14:07 65 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:15:32 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:22:24 67 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:27:11 68 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:28:48 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3:34:26 70 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:34:27 71 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:36:08 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3:36:36 73 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:37:09 74 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:11 75 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:24 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:55 77 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:40:37 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:41:23 79 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:42:56 80 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:44:41 81 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:46:04 82 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:46:30 83 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:46:32 84 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:46:34 85 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:47:10 86 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:47:40 87 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 3:49:17 88 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:49:25 89 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 3:49:34 90 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:06 91 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 3:58:29 92 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:58:40 93 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 4:00:38 94 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:04:01 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:05:45 96 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:10:42 97 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4:11:12 98 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4:13:49 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:14:19 100 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:14:50 101 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:15:39 102 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:16:58 103 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:17:14 104 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 4:20:00 105 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:05 106 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:22:39 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 4:23:33 108 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 4:23:34 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:25 110 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:27:47 111 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:32:35 112 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:33:46 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 4:36:07 114 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 4:37:03 115 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:37:46 116 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 4:39:52 117 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 4:42:34 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:19 119 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:44:15 120 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:45:53 121 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:53:47 122 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 4:57:31 123 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:57:59 124 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:58:42 125 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:04:10 126 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 5:07:13 127 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5:09:31 128 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5:12:28 129 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 5:16:31 130 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 5:18:29 131 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 5:21:26 132 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:21:37 133 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:29:27 134 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 5:30:18 135 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 5:30:30 136 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:37:09 137 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:41:58 138 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:42:14 139 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:47:30 140 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:52:34 141 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:52:54 142 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6:02:34

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 250 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 179 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145 4 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 144 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 120 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 114 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 113 8 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 89 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 87 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86 13 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 82 14 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 81 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 80 16 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 70 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 70 19 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 65 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 63 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 63 22 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59 23 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57 24 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 56 26 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 27 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 53 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 29 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 46 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 45 32 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45 33 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 40 35 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 36 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 40 37 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 40 38 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 37 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 43 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 33 44 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 45 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 46 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 48 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 49 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 25 50 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 51 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24 52 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23 53 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 54 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 55 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 56 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 21 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 20 58 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 20 59 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 60 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 20 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 62 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 19 63 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18 64 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 18 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 66 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 17 67 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 68 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 69 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 70 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 71 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 72 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 14 74 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 76 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 13 77 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 13 78 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 79 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 13 80 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 81 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 83 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 12 84 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 11 85 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 86 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 87 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10 88 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 10 89 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 9 91 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 92 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 93 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 8 94 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 95 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 96 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 97 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 98 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 99 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 100 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 3 101 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 102 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 103 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 80 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 61 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 51 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 33 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 33 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 23 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 19 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 16 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 13 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 14 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 11 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 11 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 9 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 19 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 7 21 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 22 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 7 23 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 7 24 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 25 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 26 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 27 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 5 31 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 32 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 4 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 35 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 36 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3 40 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 42 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2 43 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 44 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 45 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 46 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 1 47 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 49 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 50 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 51 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1 52 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 54 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 55 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 56 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 57 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 58 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 83:19:41 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:24 3 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:04 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:39:33 5 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:51 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:04 7 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:02 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:53:13 9 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:56:47 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2:11:31 11 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:36:31 12 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2:42:15 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:44:10 14 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2:53:43 15 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 3:05:53 16 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:07:18 17 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:18:57 18 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:20:34 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:29:10 20 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:34:42 21 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:56 22 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:39:26 23 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 3:41:03 24 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:41:11 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 3:41:20 26 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:45:52 27 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 3:50:15 28 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:50:26 29 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:07:25 30 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:09:00 31 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 4:11:46 32 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:14:25 33 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:21 34 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:25:32 35 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:29:32 36 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:36:01 37 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:45:33 38 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:50:28 39 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 5:08:17 40 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 5:10:15 41 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 5:22:04 42 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:39:16 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:44:40