Vuelta a España: Lopez triumphs on the Gamoniteiru on stage 18
First Grand Tour stage win of the year for Movistar as Roglic extends his race lead
Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) claimed victory on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone atop the spectacular new summit finish of the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru.
The Colombian attacked 4km from the top of the 14.6km climb, which boasts an average gradient of almost 10 per cent, and held on as the cloud thickened and his rivals responded near the top.
Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) successfully defended the red jersey on the final high-mountain outing of the race. The two-time Vuelta winner moved clear of the rest of the GC riders alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lopez’s teammate Enric Mas, before accelerating away to take second place, 14 seconds behind Lopez.
Mas finished third at 20 seconds, just ahead of Bernal, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finishing fifth at 58 seconds in a mini-group with David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and his own teammate Gino Mader.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both finished the other side of the minute-mark but moved up a place overall after Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) dropped from fifth to ninth.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|4:41:21
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:22
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:58
|6
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:07
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|73:24:25
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:36
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:43
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:44
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:02
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:48
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:31
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:02
