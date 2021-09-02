Trending

Vuelta a España: Lopez triumphs on the Gamoniteiru on stage 18

By

First Grand Tour stage win of the year for Movistar as Roglic extends his race lead

ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team celebrates winning during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López of Movistar wins stage 18 atop Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Staffs waiting the peloton in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Team staff prepares for arrival of riders at finish amid the mist on Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey reacts after crosses the finishing line during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished second on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers white best young jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal in the best young rider's jersey leads Primoz Roglic in red (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM polka dot mountain jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet (DSM) on the attack while wearing the mountains classification leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - David De La Cruz (ESP - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

David de la Cruz of UAE Team Emirates gears up to move out front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Michael Storer (AUS - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Michael Storer (Team DSM) enters the final 10km with a gap of 2:09 on chasers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Storer (Team DSM) launched his solo attack on stage 18 inside the last 2 kilometres up the Altu de la Cobertoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Storer (Team DSM) strikes out on solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM heads to penultimate climb out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Altu de la Cobertoria 1173m during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton begins to climb the Altu de la Cobertoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 A general view of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey and the peloton passes through Santullano landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passes through Santullano landscape on final climb to Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, atop a 14.6km climb with an average gradient of 9.8 per cent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 A general view of the peloton passes through Salas village at start during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of the mountain day on stage 18 has the peloton peloton pass through Salas village for 162.6km and 4,500 metres of climbing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 A general view of Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM polka dot mountain jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep green points jersey and the peloton compete in Salas village at start during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton strikes out for 162.6km stage 18 from Salas village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 LR Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers white best young jersey Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM polka dot mountain jersey and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey prepare for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leaders ready for stage 18 (L-R) Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers in white best young jersey, Romain Bardet of Team DSM in polka dot mountain jersey, and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in red leader jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 LR Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Headed to first of four categorised climbs are Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates, Miguel Ángel López of Movistar Team and Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Gianluca Brambilla (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek - Segafredo) on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Lilian Calmejane (FRA - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team) on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Fabio Jakobsen (NED - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Jack Haig (AUS - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious during stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - James Piccoli (CAN - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) was part of group of 32 riders who attacked early (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 LR Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Storer (Team DSM) rides at front of large breakaway group alongside Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the front group rides Mauri Vansevenant of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Fabio Aru of Italy and Team Qhubeka Nexthash competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash) rides in the front group, The Italian is looking for one final performance before he ends his career at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Astana – Premier Tech rides in the front group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Tom Pidcock (GBR - Ineos Grenadiers) - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Back in the peloton Ineos Grenadiers have a full group, including Tom Pidcock, riding with Egan Bernal, in best young rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Miguel Angel López (Movistar Team) rides in the peloton on stage 18, headed for mountaintop finish at Altu d’El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 A general view of the peloton passes through the Puertu de San Llaurienzu 1347m during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passes through the Puertu de San Llaurienzu during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM polka dot mountain jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The king of the mountains, Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM, rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in red leader jersey rides in peloton on penultimate climb, Alto del Cordal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - Jack Haig (AUS - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jack Haig and Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious work at front of peloton with Movistar to chase down breakaway rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates winning the red leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič continues in red leader's jersey after Queen stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López of Movistar Team celebrates winning the Queen stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) claimed victory on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone atop the spectacular new summit finish of the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru. 

The Colombian attacked 4km from the top of the 14.6km climb, which boasts an average gradient of almost 10 per cent, and held on as the cloud thickened and his rivals responded near the top. 

Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) successfully defended the red jersey on the final high-mountain outing of the race. The two-time Vuelta winner moved clear of the rest of the GC riders alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lopez’s teammate Enric Mas, before accelerating away to take second place, 14 seconds behind Lopez. 

Mas finished third at 20 seconds, just ahead of Bernal, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finishing fifth at 58 seconds in a mini-group with David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and his own teammate Gino Mader. 

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both finished the other side of the minute-mark but moved up a place overall after Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) dropped from fifth to ninth.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 4:41:21
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:22
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58
6David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06
10Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 73:24:25
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:36
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:43
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:44
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:02
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:48
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:31
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:02
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

