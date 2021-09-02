Vuelta a España: Lopez triumphs on the Gamoniteiru on stage 18

Image 1 of 34 Miguel Ángel López of Movistar wins stage 18 atop Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 34 Team staff prepares for arrival of riders at finish amid the mist on Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 34 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished second on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 34 Egan Bernal in the best young rider's jersey leads Primoz Roglic in red (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 34 Romain Bardet (DSM) on the attack while wearing the mountains classification leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 34 David de la Cruz of UAE Team Emirates gears up to move out front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Michael Storer (Team DSM) enters the final 10km with a gap of 2:09 on chasers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Michael Storer (Team DSM) launched his solo attack on stage 18 inside the last 2 kilometres up the Altu de la Cobertoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 34 Michael Storer (Team DSM) strikes out on solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 34 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM heads to penultimate climb out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 34 The peloton begins to climb the Altu de la Cobertoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 34 The peloton passes through Santullano landscape on final climb to Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, atop a 14.6km climb with an average gradient of 9.8 per cent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 34 The start of the mountain day on stage 18 has the peloton peloton pass through Salas village for 162.6km and 4,500 metres of climbing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 34 Peloton strikes out for 162.6km stage 18 from Salas village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 34 Race leaders ready for stage 18 (L-R) Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers in white best young jersey, Romain Bardet of Team DSM in polka dot mountain jersey, and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in red leader jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 34 Headed to first of four categorised climbs are Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates, Miguel Ángel López of Movistar Team and Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek - Segafredo) on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team) on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious during stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) was part of group of 32 riders who attacked early (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Michael Storer (Team DSM) rides at front of large breakaway group alongside Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 34 In the front group rides Mauri Vansevenant of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 34 Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash) rides in the front group, The Italian is looking for one final performance before he ends his career at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Astana – Premier Tech rides in the front group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 34 Back in the peloton Ineos Grenadiers have a full group, including Tom Pidcock, riding with Egan Bernal, in best young rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Miguel Angel López (Movistar Team) rides in the peloton on stage 18, headed for mountaintop finish at Altu d’El Gamoniteiru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 The peloton passes through the Puertu de San Llaurienzu during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 34 The king of the mountains, Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM, rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 34 Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in red leader jersey rides in peloton on penultimate climb, Alto del Cordal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 34 Jack Haig and Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious work at front of peloton with Movistar to chase down breakaway rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Primož Roglič continues in red leader's jersey after Queen stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 34 Miguel Ángel López of Movistar Team celebrates winning the Queen stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) claimed victory on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone atop the spectacular new summit finish of the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru.

The Colombian attacked 4km from the top of the 14.6km climb, which boasts an average gradient of almost 10 per cent, and held on as the cloud thickened and his rivals responded near the top.

Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) successfully defended the red jersey on the final high-mountain outing of the race. The two-time Vuelta winner moved clear of the rest of the GC riders alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lopez’s teammate Enric Mas, before accelerating away to take second place, 14 seconds behind Lopez.

Mas finished third at 20 seconds, just ahead of Bernal, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finishing fifth at 58 seconds in a mini-group with David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and his own teammate Gino Mader.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both finished the other side of the minute-mark but moved up a place overall after Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) dropped from fifth to ninth.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 4:41:21 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:22 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58 6 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07