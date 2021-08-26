Vuelta a España: Cort gets his second win on stage 12

Image 1 of 13 Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 13 Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) outsprints Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for stage 12 victory, his second Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek - Segafredo and Jay Vine of Australia and Team Alpecin-Fenix compete in the breakaway of four on final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 13 Maxim Van Gils of Lotto Soudal took off from breakaway on the Alto del 14% with less than 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 13 Sander Armee of Team Qhubeka Nexthash takes a turn at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 Stan Dewulf of AG2R Citroën Team competes in the breakaway of eight riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 Peloton will cover 175km on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 13 The red jersey Odd Christian Eiking of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 13 Scenery on stage 12 as it rolls from Jaén, travelling west via Porcuna and El Carpio to reach the beautiful city of Córdoba (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 13 Florian Senechal of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep rides on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 13 Enric Mas (Movistar) at stage 12 start in Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 13 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 13 Ready to take on 175km on stage 12 is Odd Christian Eiking of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux red leader jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed his second stage win of the Vuelta a España, triumphing in a reduced bunch sprint on a thrilling stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

The pair of climbs in the final 60km were always likely to set up an exciting run-in to Cordóba, and the bunch only came back together with a kilometre to go after a late attack from Romain Bardet (DSM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash).

BikeExchange had helped reel in the four-man group on the flat final 10km, and UAE Team Emirates had worked all day, but Michael Matthews and Matteo Trentin were both left empty-handed as EF stole the show late on.

Jens Keukeleire stole a march and created a gap as he led Cort out, with Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sprinting from the Dane’s wheel and nearly pipping him at the line.

Matthews took third place as Trentin settled for fourth.

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished safely in the 40-rider group to retain the overall lead of the race, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both present and correct despite crashing on the penultimate climb.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:44:21 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM