Vuelta a España: Cort gets his second win on stage 12

By

EF-Nippo rider tops Bagioli in sprint as Roglic has a crash-scare

Image 1 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo celebrates winning ahead of Andrea Bagioli of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep and Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo celebrates winning ahead of Andrea Bagioli of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) outsprints Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for stage 12 victory, his second Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 LR Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix compete in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek - Segafredo and Jay Vine of Australia and Team Alpecin-Fenix compete in the breakaway of four on final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maxim Van Gils of Lotto Soudal took off from breakaway on the Alto del 14% with less than 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Sander Armee of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Nexthash competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sander Armee of Team Qhubeka Nexthash takes a turn at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Stan Dewulf of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stan Dewulf of AG2R Citroën Team competes in the breakaway of eight riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 A general view of the peloton compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton will cover 175km on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Red Leader Jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The red jersey Odd Christian Eiking of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 A general view of the peloton passing through Jan city landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on stage 12 as it rolls from Jaén, travelling west via Porcuna and El Carpio to reach the beautiful city of Córdoba (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Florian Senechal of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep rides on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team prepares for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Enric Mas (Movistar) at stage 12 start in Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma during the team presentation prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 13

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 26 Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux red leader jersey prepares for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 12 a 175 km stage from Jan to Crdoba lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 26 2021 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ready to take on 175km on stage 12 is Odd Christian Eiking of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux red leader jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed his second stage win of the Vuelta a España, triumphing in a reduced bunch sprint on a thrilling stage 12 of the Vuelta a España. 

The pair of climbs in the final 60km were always likely to set up an exciting run-in to Cordóba, and the bunch only came back together with a kilometre to go after a late attack from Romain Bardet (DSM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash).

BikeExchange had helped reel in the four-man group on the flat final 10km, and UAE Team Emirates had worked all day, but Michael Matthews and Matteo Trentin were both left empty-handed as EF stole the show late on. 

Jens Keukeleire stole a march and created a gap as he led Cort out, with Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sprinting from the Dane’s wheel and nearly pipping him at the line. 

Matthews took third place as Trentin settled for fourth. 

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished safely in the 40-rider group to retain the overall lead of the race, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both present and correct despite crashing on the penultimate climb.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:44:21
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM

General classification after stage 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45:33:18
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:55
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:46
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:03
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

