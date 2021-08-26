Vuelta a España: Cort gets his second win on stage 12
EF-Nippo rider tops Bagioli in sprint as Roglic has a crash-scare
Stage 12: Jaén - Córdoba
Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed his second stage win of the Vuelta a España, triumphing in a reduced bunch sprint on a thrilling stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.
The pair of climbs in the final 60km were always likely to set up an exciting run-in to Cordóba, and the bunch only came back together with a kilometre to go after a late attack from Romain Bardet (DSM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash).
BikeExchange had helped reel in the four-man group on the flat final 10km, and UAE Team Emirates had worked all day, but Michael Matthews and Matteo Trentin were both left empty-handed as EF stole the show late on.
Jens Keukeleire stole a march and created a gap as he led Cort out, with Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sprinting from the Dane’s wheel and nearly pipping him at the line.
Matthews took third place as Trentin settled for fourth.
Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished safely in the 40-rider group to retain the overall lead of the race, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) both present and correct despite crashing on the penultimate climb.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3:44:21
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|45:33:18
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:56
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:55
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:46
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:57
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:03
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.
